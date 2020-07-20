AllWolfpack
SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren has already landed 11 Sports Illustated High School All-American candidates in his 2021 recruiting class. Monday, he stayed in the running for another one when three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville included the Wolfpack among his top five college choices.

In addition to State, his other finalists include ACC Atlantic rival Florida State, Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan State.

Doeren and his staff have already have one three-star defensive end committed to their 2021 recruiting class in weak side pass rusher Travali Price of North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, but is still looking to fill the need for a strong side complement.

At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Reeves is a long, lean, athletic pass rusher who recorded 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and eight pass deflections as a junior last season. 

He is described by SI All-American as "a raw yet promising pass-rusher who possesses a good early toolbox of moves, with swim, push-pull and rip."

Although he still needs to gain additional weight and strength, SIAA describes him as an "impressive blend of length, size and mobility." Reeves is considered a likely multi-year starter at the next level with NFL potential depending on his size, strength and development."

SI Publishers Select 2020 Pre-Season All ACC Team

Punter Trenton Gill was the only NC State player to earn a spot on the preseason All-ACC team chosen by the publishers of the Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet Sunday at the plate for the three NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. But defensively, Austin Murr got a different perspective of his game in Wisconsin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-star Hoop Prospect Matthew Cleveland to Commit on Tuesday

Matthew Cleveland, a five-star wing from Pace Academy in Atlanta, plans to annouce his college decision on Tuesday. NC State is among his five finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Basketball Commit Terquavion Smith is the Real Deal

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, an NC State basketball commit from Farmville Central High School, put on another scoring show this weekend at the Big Shots Hoops Nationals in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: DE Travali Price

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's defensive end Travali Price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr got back over the .300, Jose Torres drove in two more runs while DeAngelo Giles got the night off Saturday among NC State baseball players in summer college wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Commit Terquavion Smith Off to Another Hot Tourney Start

Just as he did last week in Myrtle Beach, Class of 2021 NC State basketball commit Terquavion Smith is scoring at a high rate for his club team at a tournament in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Julian Gray

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of 11 committed recruits named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team watch list and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Julian Gray. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack Commit McLaughlin Earns High Ranking from SI All-American

NC State commit Aaron McLaughlin's status as an elite quarterback prospect has been solidified by his selection as one of the top 10 high school players at his position in the Class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-America. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr regained his hitting touch Friday by rapping out a pair of hits and scoring twice to help the LaCrosse Loggers to a win, highlighting Friday's action among NC State players in summer baseball leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander