SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

NC State football coach Dave Doeren has already landed 11 Sports Illustated High School All-American candidates in his 2021 recruiting class. Monday, he stayed in the running for another one when three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville included the Wolfpack among his top five college choices.

In addition to State, his other finalists include ACC Atlantic rival Florida State, Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan State.

Doeren and his staff have already have one three-star defensive end committed to their 2021 recruiting class in weak side pass rusher Travali Price of North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, but is still looking to fill the need for a strong side complement.

At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Reeves is a long, lean, athletic pass rusher who recorded 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and eight pass deflections as a junior last season.

He is described by SI All-American as "a raw yet promising pass-rusher who possesses a good early toolbox of moves, with swim, push-pull and rip."

Although he still needs to gain additional weight and strength, SIAA describes him as an "impressive blend of length, size and mobility." Reeves is considered a likely multi-year starter at the next level with NFL potential depending on his size, strength and development."

