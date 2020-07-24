AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

SI All-American Rates McLaughlin to State Among Most Surprising 2021 Recruiting Decisions

Brett Friedlander

Quarterback Aaron McLauglin's decision to flip from Auburn to NC State was by far the most important development of the 2021 recruiting cycle for coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack.

From a national perspective, it was also one of the most unexpected according to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Garcia included McLaughlin's commitment to State on his list of the most surprising recruiting decisions of the current cycle.

Here's what he had to say to say about McLauglin's recruitment:

"One of the most well-known quarterbacks since the outset of the 2021 recruiting cycle, McLaughlin was linked to several programs at one point or another. Auburn would get him on the commitment list in 2019 and the industry figured, as is the case for most top passers, that the recruitment would be all but over. But coaching changes on the Plains, who brought in Chad Morris at offensive coordinator, would eventually lead to a decommitment. Over the next three months, buzz shifted from Miami to Louisville and others before NC State won out for the rising senior's services." 

A physically imposing pro style passer at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, McLaughlin is the highest-rated quarterback to commit to the Wolfpack since Mike Glennon in 2008.

The SI All-American Candidate from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., completed just over 60 percent of his attempts for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally, earning a bid to participate in the prestigious Elite 11 competition.

Also included on Garcia's list of "most surprising" recruiting decisions is the commitment of Tony Grimes -- one of the top cornerbacks in the country -- to North Carolina and his subsequent choice to reclassify to the class of 2020.

The entire list can be found by clicking here: https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/surprising-decisions-in-the-2021-cycle-aaron-mclaughlin-tony-grimes 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: CB Nate Evans

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's cornerback Nate Evans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Leaning Toward 10-Plus-One Schedule, Delayed Start

Although the ACC is considering several possibile schedule scenarios for the 2020 season, a reports suggests that a plan for 10 conference games along with a "plus one"nonconference contest is emerging as the favorite. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Micah Crowell

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rakeim Ashford Discusses Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Rakeim Ashford of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi explains the factors that went into his decision to join the NC State football team for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Watch List For Trenton Gill

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to his second wat h list of the football preseason. This time it’s the Wuerffel Trophy. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Thayer Thomas, a junior wide receiver who contributed to NC State in several different ways last season, has been named as a candidate for the award honoring the most versatile player in college football. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres' torid hitting continued in Texas while Austin Murr is headed back to campus after a productive summer in Wisconsin among NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds JUCO Cornerback Ashford to Secondary

NC State picked up a player that can potentially step in and contribute right away to its depleted secondary this fall with the commitment of junior college cornerback Rakeim Ashford. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Cut for Another Offensive Line Prospect

Two days after getting a commitment from its third offensive lineman in the Class of 2021, NC State has made the top seven for another, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Yusef Mugharbil from Murphy, NC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dunn, Gill Named to Award Watch Lists

NC State kicker Christopher Dunn and punter Trenton Gill have both been named to their respective positions’ preseason award watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander