SI All-American Rates McLaughlin to State Among Most Surprising 2021 Recruiting Decisions

Quarterback Aaron McLauglin's decision to flip from Auburn to NC State was by far the most important development of the 2021 recruiting cycle for coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack.

From a national perspective, it was also one of the most unexpected according to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Garcia included McLaughlin's commitment to State on his list of the most surprising recruiting decisions of the current cycle.

Here's what he had to say to say about McLauglin's recruitment:

"One of the most well-known quarterbacks since the outset of the 2021 recruiting cycle, McLaughlin was linked to several programs at one point or another. Auburn would get him on the commitment list in 2019 and the industry figured, as is the case for most top passers, that the recruitment would be all but over. But coaching changes on the Plains, who brought in Chad Morris at offensive coordinator, would eventually lead to a decommitment. Over the next three months, buzz shifted from Miami to Louisville and others before NC State won out for the rising senior's services."

A physically imposing pro style passer at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, McLaughlin is the highest-rated quarterback to commit to the Wolfpack since Mike Glennon in 2008.

The SI All-American Candidate from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., completed just over 60 percent of his attempts for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally, earning a bid to participate in the prestigious Elite 11 competition.

Also included on Garcia's list of "most surprising" recruiting decisions is the commitment of Tony Grimes -- one of the top cornerbacks in the country -- to North Carolina and his subsequent choice to reclassify to the class of 2020.

