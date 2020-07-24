Surprising Decisions in the 2021 Recruiting Class

The college football recruiting class of 2021 is going to go down as one of the most unusual in modern history for a variety of reasons.

Offseason football events were virtually non-existent while in-person recruiting has been off the table since March, just some of the impact relating to COVID-19. Throw in delayed 2020 season start dates as each state puts together a high school football plan and there appears to be more twists and turns to come.

In terms of making commitments, many prospects have used the slow-down to speed up the decision-making process. Nearly 1,000 2021 recruits have committed to FBS programs to date, a number much higher than the average year.

Even with the expectation for a unique commitment season, several decisions took the country by surprise for one reason or another. Take Tony Grimes for example. The Virginia product not only surprised some in the South having picked North Carolina over Georgia and several others, but his reclassification to the class of 2020 some 10 days later was an even bigger shock. The state of Virginia would eventually push football to the spring months.

Terrence Ferguson, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

The in-state offensive line target for Georgia looked like a lock to pick the program for weeks leading up to his commitment date. But as July 19 crept closer, the tide began to shift towards Alabama and the decision came in crimson instead of red and black. Still fresh, it feels like this call is a major reason Kirby Smart and Georgia may be reshuffling the deck with some top targets moving forward. UGA did snag a 2022 prospect this week.

Korey Foreman, Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Foreman surprised the nation with an April decommitment from Clemson football, the first traditional move away from Dabo Sweeney's program by a recruit in more than five years. He cited the desire to take visits to other programs, something Sweeney's staff has zero tolerance for, as the reason to open his recruitment back up. Of course Foreman hasn't been able to take visits to any campus in a normal capacity because of COVID-19. Clemson is still involved while USC, Oregon and multiple SEC programs vie for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country's next commitment, expected to come in late 2020.

Jordan Hancock, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

Another one-time Clemson commitment on the list, Hancock backed off not in search of visits and additional opportunities like Foreman -- he had a plan. One of the top defensive back recruits in the country not only pulled off the rare CU decommitment, always a surprise within itself, but he committed to Ohio State just five days later in what will be remembered as a virtual flip from the Tigers to Buckeyes.

JC Latham, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, Latham grew up in the Midwest and had been targeted by Ohio State as early as any national power. LSU became the top challenger to the Buckeyes over the last year while programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida and several others entered the mix. As Latham bought into playing offensive tackle in college his relationship with Alabama moved the Crimson Tide into the top three but a spring decision for OSU or LSU was the plan until the shutdown. Without the chance to take visits, the relationships built with Nick Saban's staff in a virtual capacity pushed UA over the top on decision day.

[Video: JC Latham Talks Alabama Commitment]

Terrence Lewis, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

One of the most active linebackers in the country, the south Floridian amassed quite the offer list in helping Miami-Northwestern to multiple state championships. Early on, LSU and Clemson were the named front-runners for Lewis, who was also once committed to the Florida Gators. However, Tennessee remained steady with its approach and consistency and he committed to the Vols at the end of April. Lewis remains one of the vocal leaders of UT's recruiting class of 2021.

Aaron McLaughlin, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark

One of the most well-known quarterbacks since the outset of the 2021 recruiting cycle, McLaughlin was linked to several programs at one point or another. Auburn would get him on the commitment list in 2019 and the industry figured, as is the case for most top passers, that the recruitment would be all but over. But coaching changes on the Plains, who brought in Chad Morris at offensive coordinator, would eventually lead to a decommitment. Over the next three months, buzz shifted from Miami to Louisville and others before NC State won out for the rising senior's services.

Dakota Mitchell, Winter Park (Fla.) High School

One of the more versatile defenders in the class of 2021, this defensive back made the not-so-surprising decision to commit to LSU earlier in the cycle. He would back off of that pledge come on June 12 and then name Georgia his public leader five days later. On the very next day, however, Mitchell would make the industry do a double take in going public with a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators. This is why we can't get enough of SEC recruiting.

Preston Stone, Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal

The thought of staying home and becoming an impact player and/or recruit for the local program is always noble and an easy selling point during a pandemic, but SMU sold Stone just after the New Year. Despite offers from more than 30 Power Five programs at one point in the process, the electric quarterback went against the grain in a move that may one day rival Ed Oliver doing the same in picking local Houston over college football's current elite.

Kamar Wilcoxson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

An easy submission on the list, we think Wilcoxson has made the most verbal commitments in the class with four to date. Three of them have been in favor of the Florida Gators, where he recommitted in June most recently. Tennessee was the only other program to get him on the commitment list, where he was an immediately outspoken advocate for all things UT on the recruiting trail. But the surprise here came before he picked the Vols in April, as he was setting out to see places like Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia in planning official visits while being committed to Florida the second time. It was likely he'd take a closer look at each before a final decision but few thought it would result in two more verbal commitments elsewhere in as many months.

James Williams, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

The phrase 'lock' is thrown around too much in recruiting coverage but the entire industry, from local sources in south Florida to national analysts -- thought Williams was a lock to the Georgia Bulldogs. He even visited Athens and Atlanta just days before making his decision to commit...to Miami. The news came late on July 21 and into the next morning the Hurricane assistant coaches still had their chest puffed out, and who could blame them? It's hard to get an elite prospect on board as a non College Football Playoff contender and The U has done so twice now with Williams.

