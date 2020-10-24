Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UNC

NC State comes into today's rivalry matchup against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium as a 14 1/2-point underdog, which seems like an awful lot of points considering that both teams have nearly identical one-loss records and are both ranked in the national polls.

Some of the love the Tar Heels are getting from the folks in Vegas probably comes from the fact that the Wolfpack will play Bailey Hockman at quarterback in place of injured starter Devin Leary. UNC and Mack Brown also still carry a lot of hype despite last week's loss at Florida State.

There's at least one thing going in State's favor that the oddsmakers apparently haven't taken into account. It's that Wolfpack has won all three of its previous trips to Chapel Hill under coach Dave Doeren.

If there's a secret to his success, he's not giving it up.

"No, I don’t change anything," Doeren said earlier this week. "Every game is pretty much the same for me, but it has been great there. Obviously, I’d love to continue it, but we’re going to have to earn it."

As we wait for Doeren and his Wolfpack to try to earn another win at UNC, here's a look back at our coverage leading up to the game to keep you busy:

Wolfpack Kickoff: UNC

Kenton's Keys to Victory

Doeren: Wolfpack is Playing Like it Practices

All Systems 'Go' For Payton Wilson

Doeren, Teammates Have Confidence in Hockman

PREGAME

The Wolfpack will get starting left tackle Justin Witt back today at UNC, but the tradeoff is that starting right tackle Tyrone Riley won't be active because of what appeared to be a leg injury suffered last week against Duke. Other inactives include safety Tanner Ingle, special teams ace Devon Betty, wide receiver Jasiah Provillion, defensive back Jalen Frazier and running back Trent Pennix. ...

Not wanting to mess with a winning forumla, Doeren and his players are sticking with what has been a winning look so far this season. For the third straight road game, they'll be wearing their white jerseys with red pants and red helmets.

UNC wins the toss and elects to defer ...

FIRST QUARTER

State's first possession was a disappointment. After Hockman threw it away on first down and completed a pass to Thayer Thomas for an eight-yard gain, the Wolfpack went Wildcat with Ricky Person Jr. taking a direct snap. It appeared he had a hole that would have gotten him a first down, but he got greedy and tried to bounce outside instead and was tackled for a loss ...

UNC quarterback Sam Howell has completed his first five passes. If the Wolfpack gives him this much time to throw, it's going to be a looooooong day ....

And now Michael Carter Jr. breaks a tackle and gets just inside the pylon for a 16-yard Tar Heel touchdown. Obviously not the kind of star the Wolfpack wanted or needed ...

The touchdown is under review. Call upheld ...

UNC 7, State 0 with 8:59 left in the period

Person with a nice, tough run for 10 yards on first down, but it looks like he hurt his shoulder. He's being worked on by trainers on the sideline ...

Hockman can't connect with Devin Carter deep down the near sideline and it's another punt for Trenton Gill. And it lands inches inside the end zone. Instead of having to go 99 yards, the Tar Heels will get it at the 20 ...

I know it's very early and the Wolfpack battled back from a deficit last week, but this is a huge series for State's defense. The way Hockman has started this one isn't promising, State can't afford to get too far behind. ...

Malik Dunlap celebrating after an incomplete pass from Howell to Dyami Brown. But in reality, Dunlap was lucky that Brown dropped the ball. Otherwise it would have been a huge gain ...

C.J. Hart with a strip sack of Howell, but Howell recovers his own fumble. Hart is in the game because Payton Wilson has been taken into the injury tent. No word on what his issue is or how serious it might be ...

Wilson is out of the tent, but still not back on the field ...

Tar Heels do the Wolfpack a favor by holding, wiping out a big run by Carter and making it first-and-20. ...

Wilson is back in the game ...

Howell is picking this secondary apart. State has to get pressure on him or it's going to get ugly ...

Drake Thomas shoots the gap and makes a nice play in the backfield. Third and long ...

Three different Wolfpack players hit Howell in the backfield before he was finally dragged out of bounds by Terrell Dawkins. Why he didn't throw that ball away, not sure. But the big seven-yard loss takes UNC out of field goal range ...

And of course, Kiernan's punt checks up inside the 10 instead of rolling into the end zone like Gill's did. A long way to go for the Wolfpack, but on the bright side, the deficit is still only 7-0 ...

End of 1: Tar Heels 7, Wolfpack 0

Again with the direct snap to Person and again, no first down ...

Tight end Dylan Autenreith is down, holding his right leg. He missed all but the first three games last year because of a knee injury. He's an important part of the run game because of his blocking. He's also a co-captain and a strong leader. ...

State got pressure on Howell, but both Wilson and McNeill couldn't catch him and he scrambles for a first down on third-and five ...

Wolfpack isn't tackling well today ...

Howell runs 10 yards for a touchdown and this one is in danger of getting away from the Wolfpack in a hurry ...

UNC 14, State 0, 11:59 left in the half

Total yards so far: UNC 193, State 29. First downs: UNC 12, State 1. Offensive plays: UNC 30, State 10. Time of possession: UNC 13:27, State 3:43.

The Ben Finley era at NC State has begun ...

Little swing pass to start with gets Bam Knight the ball in space for State's best gain of the day. And now another short pass complete ...

Emeka Emezie helps the kid out with a great one-handed catch. He's been doing that a lot this season. This is the receiver Emezie was billed to be last year. It's also big for a lot of other reasons ...

Finley with a designed run gets a first down inside the UNC 10 ...

Finley is picked off in the end zone, but it's not his fault. Dylan Parham was wide open. Had the ball in his hands for a touchdown, but he not only dropped the ball, he popped it up in the end zone and it's intercepted by Don Chapman.

That is a HUGE mistake that will cost State dearly ...

But on the plus side, it appears as though the Wolfpack may have found a new quarterback ...

Tackling is still horrible ...

Payton Wilson hurting again. ... It goes from bad to worse.

Wilson back into the game again. He makes a tackle on Javonte Williams, but he looks like he's still in pain. ...

Another goal line stand coming up?

Good pressure by Drake Thomas forces Howell to throw high in the end zone .. UNC will try a field goal