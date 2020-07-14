AllWolfpack
Former Wolfpack Star Harmon Suffers ACL Tear

Brett Friedlander

It's still anybody's guess whether or not there will be a football this season. But for one former NC State star, the 2020 season is already a non-starter.

Kelvin Harmon, a second-year wide receiver for the NFL's soon-to-be-renamed Washington franchise, suffered an ACL tear during an individual workout in preparation for the start of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news. Harmon later confirmed his injury on social media, Tweeting that "Surgery went well last week, I’ll be back better than ever."

Harmon caught 177 passes for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Wolfpack while recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before leaving a year early for the NFL draft. 

He was an All-ACC selection in each of his final two seasons, but dropped to the sixth round because of a slower than expected 40-yard dash time at the NFL's predraft Combine.

As a rookie in Washington last season, Harmon caught 30 passes for 365 yards. He saw action in every regular season game, logging 482 offensive snaps. He also completed a pass for 11 yards and made two special teams tackles.

Just as he did at State, he showed an ability to catch anything he could get his hands on -- regardless of the degree of difficulty.

Harmon was expected to battle for a starting position this season, but must now wait until 2021. 

