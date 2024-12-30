All Wolfpack

One-Year NC State Football Safety Declares for Draft

NC State football was KJ Martin's third stop across five college campaigns.

Following two seasons apiece at West Virginia and Akron, graduate safety KJ Martin committed to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack back in May. But he played only six games this year, totaling 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

Martin's season-high seven tackles came in the Wolfpack's Sept. 28 win over Northern Illinois.

Now, rather than return for his final year of eligibility, the former three-star prep from Charleston, W. Va., is turning pro.

"Praise be to God for the outcomes of life up to this point," Martin wrote on Sunday night. "Thank you to my family, friends, and all of those who had a helping hand with my development as a student athlete, as well as my character off the field.

"Thank you to all the universities that I've had the privilege to be able to represent both on and off the field. I will cherish the moments of all the lifelong brothers I've met along this journey. Hopefully, we can continue to grow as men together, as we hope to continue towards our lifelong dreams/aspirations.

"To the Wolfpack, I appreciate being brought in. Those who understood my journey and allowed me to have the opportunity to continue writing. I have no regrets of anything up to this point of my career, as I believe everything happens for a reason.

"With that being said, I will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft."

