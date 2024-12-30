NC State Football Legend Looks to Move Past Doorstep of Enshrinement
As of Saturday, NC State football great and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Torry Holt is one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. And he's one of only three wide receivers on the list.
But the 48-year-old Holt has made it this far before. In fact, the 1995-98 Wolfpack standout and 1998 ACC Player of the Year, who became a first-round draft pick and enjoyed a brilliant 11-year NFL career primarily spent with the "Greatest Show on Earth" St. Louis Rams, was a finalist in each of the previous five years.
After amassing 3,379 receiving yards and 31 scores as a NC State football player, Torry Holt reeled in 920 catches for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns en route to becoming a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. By doing so, the Gibsonville, N.C., native earned a spot on the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.
Holt, already in the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame and a member of the Wolfpack Football Ring of Honor, will find out his 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame status in early February.
The other player finalists are cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, offensive guard Jahri Evans, tight end Antonio Gates, linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Eli Manning, wide receiver Steve Smith, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, running back Fred Taylor, kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, safety Darren Woodson, and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.
