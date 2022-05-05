Skip to main content
Pack offers Florida pair

Corey McIntyre Jr. (2023) and Lawal McCray (2024) are two talents in Florida that have recently received offers from NC State.

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State has offered a pair of players in Florida.

Corey McIntyre Jr. is the son of Corey McIntyre Sr., a former NFL fullback. He is a 6-3, 260-pound class of 2023 defensive lineman playing for Treasure Coast in Port St. Lucie, Florida. McIntyre currently holds offers from Mississippi State, Washington State, and Liberty among others. Charley Wiles is the lead recruiter for NC State.

Lawal McCray is a defensive end from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. He is 6-6, 245 pounds, and has a frame that can easily take on more muscle. The class of 2024 lineman holds some offers, including one from Auburn. 

