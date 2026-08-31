Reflecting On NC State’s Collapse To Virginia

You have to go back to November 15th, 2025, to find the last time NC State suffered a lopsided defeat as the one they experienced on Saturday. Miami won that game and would later become a National Champion runner-up.



It’s unlikely Virginia goes on a run like that, but the Wolfpack made the Cavaliers look like a team that has a very high ceiling this season.



“The world’s not going to end,” Doeren said. “But it was disappointing as hell, to say the least, to see how we played today. And I own that.”

“Beau Knows”

Beau knew the key to disrupting NC State's defense was by utilizing his greatest asset: his legs.



NC State simply didn’t have an answer for the Cavaliers’ transfer quarterback, Beau Pribula.



Pribula cracked the century mark in rushing (110 yards) while also passing for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Lacking A Game Plan

Whatever NC State’s plan was heading into Saturday, it did not include gaming for Pribula, and Wolfpack Captain Popo Agguire confirmed as much after the game. “We didn’t expect as much quarterback run from him,” Agguire said.



Pribula nearly rushed for 300 yards as a member of Missouri last season, third best on the team. Considering all the time leading up to this game, how was the defense not ready for this?

NC State looked completely unprepared on both sides of the ball.



I was most concerned with State’s pass game. Very little separation from the receivers all game. CJ Bailey did them no favors - one of the more ineffective games from him with the TOs, too many misfired passes…. — Noah Teague (@noah_teague1) August 30, 2026

Agguire played hard and led the Wolfpack in tackles (18), but his comment, as disappointing as it is to hear, offers a glimpse into the coaching, or lack thereof. “You know, as a head coach, I always take it personal how we play,” Doeren said. “And that was personal that we weren’t ready.”



“We just weren’t on in many areas,” Doeren said.

Lack of Execution

Virginia made it tough on Bailey. The junior signal-caller had one of the worst outings of his career on Saturday. He went 12-for-23 for 84 yards and committed two turnovers.

“Whether it was me making throws, making the right throws, or me completing passes, or us in the trenches, no matter what it was, we just couldn’t execute,” Bailey said.



After the way State lost to Virginia, it may seem unfathomable to think they could push for the ACC crown, but it could still happen.

Looking Forward

The season is still fresh; NC State has an opportunity to regroup during its open week to fix these issues.



“Virginia lost to us last year and still won 11 games,” Doeren said. “And so there’s a lot of football. There’s a lot to play for.”