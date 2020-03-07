True Freshmen Already Making Positive Spring Impression

It's a sacrifice for newly signed football players to give up their final semester of high school, with all that goes with it, in order to graduate early and get a headstart on their college careers.

The payoff, however, is that they stand a better chance of playing right away because of their participation in spring practice.

While it's still early in the process, several of NC State's early enrolling freshman are already making a positive impression on coach Dave Doeren and his staff after the first week of offseason workouts.

It's a group that includes wide receiver Porter Rooks and defensive back Devan Boykan, along with a pair of offensive linemen that are getting extra practice time because of the absence of veterans still recovering from a difficult regulra season.

"Porter Rooks, Devan Boykin. Those two guys have made plays early," Doeren said after practice Thursday. "I think Ethan Lane and Sean Hill are two guys getting reps with our twos right now because of the linemen that are out.

"They’re doing a good job. Ethan really plays hard. It’s fun to see him on the field doing that. Those are the four that come to mind."

A consensus four-star recruit, Rooks is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound Charlotte native with big-play ability and the potential to make a significant early contribution to the Wolfpack's passing attack.

Boykin is a three-star prospect from Greensboro with the versatility to play corner, safety or nickel -- although defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has said he projects the 5-11, 175-pound Shrine Bowler as a cornerback.

Lane is a 6-3, 300-pound center from Archer HS in Snellville, Ga. who comes with the reputation for being strong blocker with the smarts and maturity to become a leader on the offensive line.

Although 6-3, 300-pound guard Hill didn't come as a package deal with fellow newcomer Lane, it's not a coincidence that the two Georgia natives will both be continuie their football careers with the Wolfpack. The two plan to room together and with the size and athleticism both possess, they could play next to one another on the offensive line for a long time.

As promising as the newcomers have looked, they still have a noticeable learning curve.

Getting that out of the way now rather than in the fall, Doeren said, is one of the most beneficial part of the 15 practices allowed by the NCAA each spring.

"It was fun being outside, getting to use the field space and putting the pads on," the Wolfpack coach said. "You see a lot of growth in the guys that took a lot of reps (last season). And then you see the brand new guys through 'Oh my God' type situations.

"(Defensive tackle) Josh Harris matched up against a freshman, that's a big mismatch at times with his weight. But it's been fun."

Doeren said he likes what he's seen so far from his team as it begins the work of bouncing back from last season's 4-8 disappointment.

The only players that are not participating this sproing are those still recovering from surgeries -- a group that includes offensive linemen Justin Witt and Tyrone Riley, wide receiver C.J. Riley and defensive backs Chris Ingram and Teshaun Smith.

Doeren said there's a chance Smith could be back on the field by the time State plays its annual spring game on April 4.

"There’s good leadership from the guys," Doeren said. "There’s good recall. Guys are learning day to day. I think the best thing is when you see a guy make a mistake, other guys coach him and talk to him about him. The next day it’s off the film. That’s the big thing we are trying to get down right now. Just take those little improvements day by day."