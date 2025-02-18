All Wolfpack

Stock-Soaring NC State Football Recruit: 'See Y'all in June'

NC State football appears to be a leading contender for four-star Georgia linebacker Chad Fairchild.

Lovejoy High School (Ga.) linebacker Chad Fairchild received an offer from the NC State football staff in early January. Now, among the more than a dozen suitors, Dave Doeren and his cohorts are alone in having locked in an official visit from the hard-hitting junior.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Fairchild slated his trip to Raleigh for June 20-22, announcing the dates in the following post with a "See y'all in June" message to the Wolfpack:

A Rivals four-star prospect and already a three-time all-region performer, Fairchild ranks No. 30 among linebackers in the 2026 class and No. 54 among Georgia talents. His other offers include Nebraska, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, and South Carolina.

Thus far, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his assistants enjoy early 2026 verbal pledges from four three-star prospects: Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

