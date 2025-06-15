Surging Corner Commits to NC State Football Staff During Visit
On Saturday evening, Winter Park High School (Fla.) three-star cornerback Jordan Jackson shut down his recruitment and became this month's fourth 2026 NC State football pledge. In doing so, he also became the Wolfpack's first 2026 addition at his position.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising senior committed to the staff during his official visit with the Wolfpack this weekend and announced his decision via the following post on social media:
Earlier this month, Jordan Jackson debuted at No. 1,159 overall, No. 99 among cornerbacks, and No. 144 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He racked up over a dozen offers in his recruitment before pledging allegiance to 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
NC State now boasts eight verbal commits in the 2026 cycle.
Doeren & Co.'s collection, consisting entirely of three-star prospects at this juncture, currently stacks up at No. 57 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.
