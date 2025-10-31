Glow-in-the-Dark Uniforms and Mascot Fights: Coastal Carolina’s Win Had Everything
Things got weird in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Thursday night as Coastal Carolina took on Marshall.
The Chanticleers beat the Thundering Herd 44-27 all while wearing glow-in-the-dark uniforms. Coastal exited the tunnel showing off the unique threads as the stadium crew kept the lights off to showcase the flashiness in all its glory.
That’s quite the way to make an entrance.
The glow-in-the-dark uniforms weren’t all Coastal had in store for college football fans in their Thursday night battle, though. At halftime, the school had a medieval sword fight on their teal turf as their mascot Chauncey the Chanticleer took part and emerged victorious, of course.
Defensive end Zeke Campbell prepared a hilariously awesome celebration to commemorate a sack on Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, too. A very condensed rendition of the Thriller dance to bring in all the Halloween vibes:
All that in addition to the famed free concessions offered at Brooks Stadium:
The Chanticleers advanced to 5-3 with the big win Thursday, highlighted by four total touchdowns from quarterback Samari Collier with two on the ground and two in the air. Glow-in-the-dark paint splatter uniforms, medieval battles, free snacks and a teal field. There’s nothing quite like college football.