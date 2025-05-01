Top-Shelf Transfer Linebacker Puts NC State Football Among Finalists

NEWS: BYU transfer LB Harrison Taggart is down to 3 Schools, he tells @on3sports



The 6’1 235 LB totaled 69 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PD, & 1 INT last season



He’s one of the Top Available Players in the Portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/TORM17xZ6y