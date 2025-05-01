Top-Shelf Transfer Linebacker Puts NC State Football Among Finalists
Harrison Taggart played two seasons at BYU after spending his freshman campaign at Oregon. Now, though, it appears that the 6-foot-1, 235-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker out of Draper, Utah, a prime NC State football transfer target, is at least considering a move to the East Coast for his final two years of eligibility.
In fact, if Taggart does decide to head east, it looks as though NC State football would be his destination.
On Wednesday night, Taggart told On3's Hayes Fawcett that he's now down to three schools in his transfer recruitment. He'll choose between the Wolfpack, Cal, and Colorado.
There's no reported timeline for his decision.
As full-time starter last season, Harrison Taggart tallied 69 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and three pass deflections for a BYU squad that finished 11-2 overall.
A former four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, he's now a three-star transfer prospect in the eyes of 247Sports, stacking up at No. 870 overall and No. 53 among linebackers in the transfer portal.
