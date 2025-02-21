Florida CB Drops NC State Football From Contention
A month ago, the NC State football recruiters added Northwestern High School (Fla.) cornerback J'Vari Flowers to their 2026 wishlist. But the 5-foot-11, 165-pound coveted four-star has since reclassified to 2025.
As it turns out, Dave Doeren and his staff were probably a tad too late to the race. On Thursday night, Flowers named a top six — half ACC, half SEC — of UNC, Miami, Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida.
Flowers, now stacking up at No. 82 overall and No. 12 among cornerbacks on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, held over 30 offers in his recruitment. He's eyeing a decision at the end of March, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported in the following post.
Meanwhile, the 2025 NC State recruiting class contains 23 prizes, including a trio of composite four-star prospects in Louisville Male (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr., Forest Hills (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder, and Antioch (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset.
The collection checks in at No. 36 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
