Wolfpack #2020: The Top Three

NC State's 2020 football signing class is smaller than expected, at least for now. But there's still plenty of talent among the 17 players that joined the Wolfpack on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the three best:

Porter Rooks

A consensus four-star recruit, Rooks is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver with big-play ability and the potential to make a significant early contribution to the Wolfpack's passing attack.

An elite route-runner with sure hands and the spead to get separation downfield, he amassed 2,424 yards and 34 touchdowns on 173 catches in a high school career that started at Providence Day School and finished this season at Myers Park. He had 54 grabs for 905 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 16.8 per-catch average as a senior this season, a performance that earned him a spot in Saturday's World Bowl all-star game in Mexico City.

In addition to his skills on the field, Rooks impressed coach Dave Doeren with his loyalty and belief in the program by stickcing with his early committment to the Wolfpack despite receiving later offers from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

"Porter was a national recruit," Doeren said of Rooks, who will enroll in January and participate in spring practice. "People didn’t stop recruiting Porter and Porter stayed loyal to us. That means a lot. He was one of the guys that was at the forefront. He was one of the earliest commits that we had.

"As a player, I think he’s consistent. He’s a good route runner, he’s a good ball catcher, he’s got good speed, he’s competitive. He understands the game and I think he’s a really hungry kid that wants to prove himself and help elevate the program. There’s a lot of positives."

Davin Vann

Vann wasn't nearly as heavily recruited as Rooks. In fact, the 6-2, 275-pound defensive tackle from nearby Cary High School was something of a recruiting afterthought until a solid junior season put him onto the map.

Even then, the offers didn't start rolling in until a monster senior year in which he recorded 100 tackles, including 25 for losses, 17 sacks, 48 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. By that time he was fully committed to the Wolfpack, the team he rooted for growing up and always dreamed of playing for.

Vann is currently in Spartanburg, S.C., where he's drawing rave reviews for his workouts in preparation for Saturday's Shrine Bowl.

Described by Chris Hughes of CarolinaPreps.com as a "man in a man's body," Vann's combination of strength and agility is what sets him apart. He is also the defending 4A state heavyweight champion in wrestling, while as a member of his school's track team, he finished second in the state in the discus

Although he won't officially join the team until the start of preseason practice next summer, he has a legitimate shot of winning the tackle spot in State's three-man defensive front vacated by the graduation of Larrell Murchison.

"(He's) a really flexible guy," Doeren said. "He can play multiple positions, you see him even running down on kickoffs. He’s an All-State player."

"Davin is such a humble young man and such a quiet young man," Doeren added. "But he’s an ultra-competitive young man. I’m proud of him and excited for him. I’ve heard he’s doing really well at the Shrine Bowl practices as well.

"It’s a lot like when we had Nyheim (Hines) in Garner. Sometimes you have an elite player in your area that’s right down the street and he grew up watching your team play and he wants to be in that uniform. It’s nice for us to have that opportunity for him and for him to be able to seize it."

Devan Boykin

Another member of North Carolina's Shrine Bowl team, Boykin is a three-star prospect from Greensboro with the versatility to play corner, safety or nickel -- although defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said Wednesday that he projects the 5-11, 175-pound product of Ragsdale High School as a cornerback.

He's smart and fundamentally sound, with the quickness and ball skills needed to be effective in pass coverage while also possessing the strength and aggressiveness needed for run support.

He recorded four interceptions and 44 tackles as a senior this season while also catching 67 passes for 881 yards and 18 touchdowns as a receiver. He also played quarterback during his high school career while averaging 16.3 points per game as a basketball player.

Considering the mess State's secondary was last year and the fact that Boykin will enroll in January and go through spring practice, there is a good chance Doeren and Gibson will find a place to fit him as a true freshman next fall.

"I will tell you that one of the guys that is probably the staple of what we’re looking for in the back end is Devan Boykin," Doeren said. "If you guys have ever talked to him, he’s a very smart football player. He plays corner, safety and nickel. He can do a lot of things. He was a great receiver. He was a great basketball player. That’s what you’re looking for when you’re looking for a DB."