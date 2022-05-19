Wolfpack extends offers in Georgia

NC State is recruiting the state of Georgia hard, and the Wolfpack has recently extends several offers in the Peach State.

Johnny Williams IV is class of 2023 offensive tackle from Northeast High School in Macon, Georgia. At 6-7 and 315 pounds his measurables are off the charts.

Here is a link to Williams' junior season highlights: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12855359/61b106ff4205d6088c25ba00

Shelton Lewis is a 5-11 corner from Stockbridge High in Stockbridge, Georgia. He holds between 20 and 25 offers, with NC State extending on May 17th. The Wolfpack may need to work to get inside his top-5 but Lewis still lists his recruitment as open.

The HUDL profile for Lewis is attached: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14202309/Shelton-Lewis

John Garrison offered Obadiah Obasuyi (class of 2023) of Alpharetta, Georgia for NC State on May 15th. It was one of six offers the 6-7, 290 pound offensive tackle holds, with two being in the ACC (Georgia Tech)

Here is Obasuyi's HUDL link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14945540/Obadiah-Obasuyi

Wendell Gregory received an offer from NC State last week. He is a 6-4, 215 pound class of 2024 outside linebacker at Walton High in Marietta, Georgia. He has two more seasons of high school, so expect him to fill out into a bigger, stronger player by 2024.

Wendell Gregory's HUDL link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14643531/wendell-gregory

Stay tuned for more NC State recruiting news!

