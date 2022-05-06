Zavala Returning for 2022 Season

Chandler Zavala will appear for NC State in 2022. Chadler had his eligibility appeal heard by the NCAA and was granted a sixth season.

Stay tuned for more NC State football news!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to FanNation's All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).