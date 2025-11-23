Fordham Reacts to Wolfpack's Meaningful Win Over FSU

All Wolfpack

The veteran linebacker will get an opportunity to play in a bowl game in his final season with NC State.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack takes to the field prior to the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack takes to the field prior to the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State put together its best defensive performance of the season Friday night, beating Florida State 21-11 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The victory moved the Wolfpack's record to 6-5 and earned the program a trip to a bowl game in December.

Veteran linebacker Caden Fordham was a major contributor in the win for NC State, posting another double-digit tackle performance and leading the middle of the defense when needed. Fordham's father played football at Florida State, making matchup even more personal for Caden as he wanted to earn family bragging rights. He got the job done and will make the Thanksgiving conversations more exciting.

Fordham spoke to members of the media after the win, detailing what went right for the defense and how meaningful the win was for him personally and for the team earning a postseason opportunity in 2025.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the relief the performance provided the reeling Wolfpack defense

  • "We felt like we haven't put a full game together as a defense and I feel like we did that tonight. They were on us all week about doing what we need to do: just doing your job and playing fast, like we always say."
  • "It showed tonight. We finally put a full game together and it was awesome to play out there with those guys tonight."

On the performance of cornerback Devon Marshall in the win

  • "(Marshall) played his tail off tonight. He definitely helped us a ton. He's a vet. He stepped up and helped us out a lot, but it's always tough when guys go down, especially (Jamel Johnson), one of our brothers."
  • "Guys stepped up. You saw it tonight, especially with Devon. He played his tail off, so it was great."
Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On family bragging rights and the game plan against of FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos

  • "It's awesome. My dad played there. My brother committed there now, so it's awesome to get a win against them."
  • "Early in the game, a couple times... couple of the rush lanes kind of got out of whack, and (Castellanos) was able to get out. The dude's talented. He's really athletic, so he can hurt you with his feet. In the second half, we went in and made some adjustments. The D-line adjusted perfectly. He wasn't able to scramble nearly as much in the second half and we found way more success with that."

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.