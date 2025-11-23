Fordham Reacts to Wolfpack's Meaningful Win Over FSU
RALEIGH — NC State put together its best defensive performance of the season Friday night, beating Florida State 21-11 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The victory moved the Wolfpack's record to 6-5 and earned the program a trip to a bowl game in December.
Veteran linebacker Caden Fordham was a major contributor in the win for NC State, posting another double-digit tackle performance and leading the middle of the defense when needed. Fordham's father played football at Florida State, making matchup even more personal for Caden as he wanted to earn family bragging rights. He got the job done and will make the Thanksgiving conversations more exciting.
Fordham spoke to members of the media after the win, detailing what went right for the defense and how meaningful the win was for him personally and for the team earning a postseason opportunity in 2025.
Watch the Press Conference
Fordham's Quotes
On the relief the performance provided the reeling Wolfpack defense
- "We felt like we haven't put a full game together as a defense and I feel like we did that tonight. They were on us all week about doing what we need to do: just doing your job and playing fast, like we always say."
- "It showed tonight. We finally put a full game together and it was awesome to play out there with those guys tonight."
On the performance of cornerback Devon Marshall in the win
- "(Marshall) played his tail off tonight. He definitely helped us a ton. He's a vet. He stepped up and helped us out a lot, but it's always tough when guys go down, especially (Jamel Johnson), one of our brothers."
- "Guys stepped up. You saw it tonight, especially with Devon. He played his tail off, so it was great."
On family bragging rights and the game plan against of FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos
- "It's awesome. My dad played there. My brother committed there now, so it's awesome to get a win against them."
- "Early in the game, a couple times... couple of the rush lanes kind of got out of whack, and (Castellanos) was able to get out. The dude's talented. He's really athletic, so he can hurt you with his feet. In the second half, we went in and made some adjustments. The D-line adjusted perfectly. He wasn't able to scramble nearly as much in the second half and we found way more success with that."
