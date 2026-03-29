Former NC State Assistant Lands Head Coaching Job
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RALEIGH — NC State was rocked by head coach Will Wade over the last week, as he decided to leave the program to return to LSU after just one season with the Wolfpack. While he took some key members of his support staff with him back to Baton Rouge, La., he did not take all of his assistants.
One of the lead members of the coaching staff earned his first head coaching gig. Adam Howard, who served as Wade's offensive coordinator, reportedly agreed to become the next head coach for Troy men's basketball, returning to a program that he once served as an assistant coach for from 2016 to 2018.
Howard's NC State tenure and the impact on the Wolfpack
Before his lone season at NC State, Howard spent three seasons at Nebraska under Fred Hoiberg, quietly laying the foundation for the offensive juggernaut the Cornhuskers became over the past two seasons, including that program's run to the 2026 Sweet 16. Wade identified his offensive eye and chose him to be on the staff in Raleigh, helping Wade transition into a different kind of basketball.
While the Wolfpack dealt with significant defensive issues in its only year under Wade, the offense wasn't nearly as much of a problem. Howard brought a high-octane, 3-point shooting attack to NC State, built around putting sharpshooters like Paul McNeil, Matt Able and Darrion Williams in positions to feed off passing from Quadir Copeland and Williams himself.
Under Howard's watch, NC State finished as the seventh-best 3-point shooting team in the country, knocking down triples at a 38.8% clip. His schematic changes helped McNeil rise as one of the best shooters in the ACC and the country as a whole, ballooning his scoring output massively. The sophomore guard ended up tying a program record for 3-pointers made in a single season.
Howard's new gig is likely the first of several departures for members of Wade's staff at NC State. Other key assistants under Wade included defensive coordinator Brandon Chambers, assistant coach Vernon Hamilton and director of player development Joseph Anderson. It's unclear where the other members of the group will end up, as they were not on the group of planes that Wade boarded to head back to Baton Rouge, but could still end up down there with him.
There's always a chance the next head coach for NC State retains some of the current staff, but Howard won't be one of them, as he starts his first stint as a head coach in Alabama with the Trojans.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker