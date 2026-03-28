3 NC State Players Left in Limbo After Will Wade Exit

RALEIGH — After one season, the Will Wade era for NC State came to a swift and disappointing end. The coach opted to leave the Wolfpack and tendered his resignation on Wednesday, returning to his old program at LSU. The move shocked the NC State community, but it also left a fairly significant mess to clean up for the school's athletic department.

The Wolfpack started four seniors and held a handful of players in their final years of eligibility on the bench during Wade's lone year in Raleigh, but there were a few who appeared part of the coach's supposed long-term plans. Some members of the flawed roster that Wade said would be changed weren't going to be back regardless of whether he stayed, but now even more might be on the way.

The recruits

Wade and general manager Andrew Slater, as well as other members of the program's recruiting staff, secured commitments from two players in the class of 2026. The primary concern is with four-star forward Cole Cloer , who became the second recruit under Wade but had the most upside. He spent the second half of the 2025-26 season with NC State after enrolling early and appeared ready for a larger role as a freshman.

Joining Cloer was fellow four-star big man Trevon Carter-Givens out of California, who also signed his letter of intent. Carter-Givens did not join the program early and looked to be more of a long-term project than an immediately impactful player. Cloer's recruitment pitch focused on making him a hometown hero, as he was from nearby Hillsborough, N.C.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Any new coach would likely be interested in keeping both four-star recruits if possible, but there wouldn't be the same relationship previously established with Wade. With the ties to the area, Cloer seems more likely to be convinced to stay, but it will be a tough ask for whoever the next leader of the Wolfpack is.

The returner

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) celebrates a 3-pointer during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When Wade was in place, all signs pointed to rising junior guard Paul McNeil being the bridge player between Wade's first and second roster. The pair developed a unique bond, especially after Wade convinced McNeil to stay in Raleigh when he arrived, even though the guard was recruited by Kevin Keatts. If there was one player with the right to feel betrayed by Wade's resignation and departure, it was McNeil.

However, the talented sharpshooter is a North Carolina native who, by all accounts, loves being in his home state. He likely played himself into a higher compensation pool and generated tons of interest from other schools even before Wade left. Keeping McNeil would be a coup for the next NC State coach, but it might be too difficult a task after what unfolded over the last week.