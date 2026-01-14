Former NC State Star Makes Surprising Change In Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — While NC State has already made sweeping changes on the offensive side of the ball, some of the players who left the program for different opportunities in the transfer portal landed in new homes quickly. Star running back Hollywood Smothers appeared to be en route to one SEC program before things changed drastically.

Smothers committed to Alabama on Jan. 6, set to help a rushing offense that struggled mightily just days earlier in the Crimson Tide's loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday, opting to join Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns rather than roll with the Crimson Tide, according to reports from 247Sports and On3.

Smothers' flip

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As soon as he announced his intention to leave NC State after two seasons, Smothers instantly became one of the hottest commodities in the transfer portal. When healthy for the Wolfpack, he was one of the best players on the field, no matter who the opponent was. Smothers offered a key safety valve for the Pack's offense as it developed around quarterback CJ Bailey.

In his pair of seasons with the Wolfpack after transferring over from Oklahoma, the Charlotte native rushed for 1,510 yards and 12 touchdowns on 249 carries. Smothers was particularly effective when he dealt with contact. He finished with 614 yards after contact in 2025, forcing 48 missed tackles in his 11 starts.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Texas utilized its robust NIL resources to completely rebuild the offense around returning quarterback Arch Manning. Presumably, Smothers received a more lucrative offer from the Longhorns than the package offered by Alabama and decided it was a better move than playing in Tuscaloosa for what will likely be his final season at the collegiate level.

Former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown is set to join Smothers in the backfield with Manning, forming one of the best running back tandems in the country without even playing a snap. The Longhorn offense will be formidable under Sarkisian, widely viewed as one of the strongest offensive minds in the sport.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) returns a kickoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As for NC State's situation, the Wolfpack appears ready to roll with Duke Scott, who backed up Smothers during the 2025 season. Scott showed he could carry the load in the lead running back spot multiple times during the year, rushing for 196 yards against Georgia Tech. The team solidified the group by adding Davion Gause from UNC out of the transfer portal.

