Former Wolfpack Running Back Helps Cal Upset Louisville
RALEIGH — NC State had a bit of a logjam at running back after the 2024 season. Someone was always going to be the odd man out and Kendrick Raphael ended up being the one to leave the Wolfpack program and find a new team.
Since landing with the California Golden Bears, Raphael has turned into a quality back for a young offense with a talented freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Raphael saw what his old team had done, upsetting both Virginia and Georgia Tech already this season, and wanted to be a disruptor of sorts with his new squad. Cal went into Louisville and upset the 15th-ranked Cardinals in a 29-26 overtime victory.
Raphael's Contribution
As Cal's defense stymied the Louisville offense throughout the first half, Raphael and Sagapolutele went to work against the Cardinal defense. Louisville took a 13-10 lead late in the second quarter, but the Golden Bears put together a nine-play, 73-yard scoring drive in less than three minutes to go into the half leading 17-13. Raphael capped things off with a 2-yard score.
The junior carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards and the rushing touchdown. He also caught five passes from his freshman signal caller for another 37 yards, pushing his total offense over the 100-yard mark. He single-handily accounted for about 25% of Cal's total yardage.
In overtime, Raphael set the Golden Bears up on the four-yard line with a pair of short runs into the teeth of the Louisville defense. On fourth-down, Sagapolutele found Jacob De Jesus for touchdown and his 16th catch of the night.
Without Raphael to set the table on the ground throughout the game, Cal wouldn't have been in a position to win the game.
Raphael in Raleigh
Raphael spent a pair of seasons with NC State and was a quality contributor to Dave Doeren's program. In his two years, he rushed for 734 yards and four touchdowns with the Wolfpack. The emergence of Hollywood Smothers and the program's confidence in Duke Scott meant he'd likely be squeezed out of a consistent role in 2025.
He carried the ball 10 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in NC State's ugly loss to No. 21 Clemson. Over the rest of the season, Raphael struggled to get consistent reps. He's found a new home on the West Coast. In his junior season, he's racked up 612 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with the Golden Bears. Now he has a signature win just like his former school.
