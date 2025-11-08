Four-Star NC State Target Announces Top Five Schools for 2026
Whitley Rogers has narrowed her finalists, and now decision time approaches. The 2026 four-star guard from Little Rock Christian completed all five official visits in October, with NC State emerging as the leader.
Rogers Names Five Finalists After Official Visits
Rogers announced her top five, according to a post from recruiting analyst EJ on X. The finalists are Alabama, Houston, Arizona, Arkansas, and NC State.
NC State holds a strong position after Rogers' late September official visit to Raleigh. The Wolfpack impressed during the three-day trip, and recruiting analysts have the program as the leader as she nears her decision.
Rogers completed official visits to NC State, Houston, and Alabama in September and October. She visited Arkansas on Oct. 17-19 and finished with Arizona on Oct. 24-26. With all five visits complete, a decision could come during the early signing period, which runs Nov. 12-19.
Elite Production and Basketball Pedigree
Rogers put up 24.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game last season at Little Rock Christian. The Warriors finished 23-5 before falling in the AHSAA 5A playoffs. She's ranked No. 47 nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals and holds an ESPN scouts grade of 94.
The production carries over to elite competition. Rogers averaged 18.6 points per game at the Nike EYBL in July, ranking third overall at the event against the nation's best prospects.
Basketball saturates the Rogers family. All three older sisters played college ball, and the oldest, Destinee Rogers, now coaches at Arkansas State. That family connection gives Rogers a built-in perspective on what college basketball demands at every level.
NC State Official Visit Leaves Strong Impression
Rogers visited Raleigh from Sept. 27-29, and the trip resonated. According to On3, she brought her parents, including her father and coach Ronald Rogers, on a three-day official visit to see what Coach Wes Moore's program offered.
- "I loved it, I really did," Rogers told On3. "I had so much fun with all the players and coaches. NC State is just a great family to be around, like the community and everything, so I loved it."
The atmosphere caught her attention. The Wolfpack plays in front of 5,000-plus fans at Reynolds Coliseum, and Rogers experienced that energy during a football weekend. She attended the tailgate and watched how fans interacted with players.
- "There was a difference in the community because we were at the tailgate and all types of fans coming up," Rogers said. "Talking to the players, taking pictures and we watched a video from the girls basketball games and the gym is just packed full. The fan base [is different], for sure."
Freshman wing Adelaide Jernigan hosted Rogers during the visit. Jernigan committed to NC State last fall over Kentucky and Michigan, so she understood what Rogers was going through in the recruiting process.
- "She was telling me to not feel pressured, and not to let anybody else make this decision for me," Rogers said. "She said to enjoy every visit and just make the decision and choose what you feel is right."
Rogers described herself as "versatile, tough and greedy" when asked about her game. With all five official visits complete, the early signing period opens next week. A decision from one of the nation's top 2026 guards could come any day now.
