NC State Hoops Heating Up With 2027 Targets

NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far, securing commitments from four-star small forward Cole Cloer and four-star center Trevon Carter-Givens.

As the 2026 cycle winds down, the Wolfpack has started shifting its focus to the 2027 cycle. Although Wade and company are still awaiting their first commitment, they have made progress with several talented recruits. Here’s a look at two of NC State’s top 2027 targets.

Taking a Look at NC State’s Top Two 2027 Targets

Before getting into NC State’s 2027 targets, it’s worth noting that it’s still very early in the cycle, and a lot can change in the coming months. Still, the Wolfpack is already pursuing several prospects and has emerged as an early contender for the two players below.

1) Jordan Page, Shooting Guard

Jordan Page is a five-star shooting guard from Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He’s established himself as one of the top prospects in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 9 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina.

NC State has been targeting Page throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in June 2025 and hosting him in Raleigh for two unofficial visits in November and December. Although several programs are pursuing him, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Wolfpack a 90.3% chance of winning his recruitment.

Wade and the Wolfpack will still face heavy competition for Page, but given that the young guard is from Raleigh, NC State will likely remain among the top contenders in his recruitment.

2) King Gibson, Combo Guard

King Gibson is a five-star combo guard from North Carolina who attends SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He’s one of the most talented prospects in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 12 overall player nationally, the No. 1 combo guard, and the No. 1 recruit in Ohio.

NC State first offered Gibson in June 2025 and hosted him on an unofficial visit that same month. Since then, the Wade and company have continued to make progress in his recruitment, and Rivals’ RPM currently has the Wolfpack as the frontrunners to land the five-star guard.

While Gibson isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon, the Wolfpack have cemented their status as a contender in his recruitment and are well-positioned to compete for him in the coming months.

