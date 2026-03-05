Freshman Catcher Gets First Start at NC State

RALEIGH — No. 13 NC State secured a victory over No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, battling the Chanticleers for its first ranked win of the season. When he spoke to the media, Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent revealed that freshman catcher Vincent DeCarlo would be making his first start at the collegiate level on Wednesday, as the Pack hosted Queens University (NC).

For DeCarlo, the opportunity came at a moment when he was ready. Working behind starter Drew Lanphere and two other members of the catcher group with NC State, the freshman had the confidence that it was only a matter of time before Avent called his number. He rose to the occasion in the 9-2 win over the Royals.

Waiting his turn

Alright Vincent! The runner didn't stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/Wlf5RpgHqn — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2026

Avent rolled with Lanphere throughout most of the early portion of the season, trusting the experience of the veteran backstop. DeCarlo watched from the dugout as his mentor started the season strong, taking advantage of any opportunity he got, the first of which came in the team's 27-0 victory over Richmond a week earlier.

"I think everyone knew that I was ready to go when I got my opportunity," DeCarlo said. "It was nice to get out there. We had a bit of lead there, so it wasn't too stressful. Like I said before, it's just baseball. We're out there having fun."

Avent rolled with a freshman battery between DeCarlo and left-handed pitcher Luke Hemric against the Royals, trusting Hemric after a strong first few outings with the Wolfpack. While the lefty gave up one run in three innings, he limited the damage and worked well with his new, young catching partner, learning the feel of the game more and more in tandem with one another.

"I thought he played well," Avent said. "He threw a guy out at third. He made a big-time throw at second when they got a great jump. He got a ball deep to center field, where we could tag on it and get into a better position to score. I thought he played outstanding. Good for him."

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Depth has been a major strength for the Wolfpack throughout the first few weeks of the 2026 season. DeCarlo earned the confidence of his coach, but he still felt as though he could grow more after his debut behind the plate.

"I feel like I did alright," DeCarlo said. "I could have done better behind the plate on a couple of things, the passed ball, the dropped catcher pop. I feel like I'm only going to get better with time and just keep working on my craft."

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE