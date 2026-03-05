Wolfpack Grinds Out Another Midweek Victory

RALEIGH — No. 13 NC State grinded its way through an ugly midweek game against Queens University (NC), securing its 12th win of the 2026 season, _-_ on a warm Wednesday.

It took some key situational hitting, rather than the power NC State showed during the first three weeks of the season. Three of the _ runs came via sacrifice flies, before the bats finally woke up down the stretch and got the Wolfpack a more comfortable advantage.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

That's a career high 6️⃣ strikeouts for Ryder Garino and 4️⃣ scoreless innings of work! pic.twitter.com/TZFllCqZxX — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2026

CF Ty Head: 2-4, 2 R, BB 1B Chris McHugh: 1-5, 2 RBI, 3B 2B Luke Nixon: 0-1 (Injured on defense) -- Christian Serrano: 0-1, RBI RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-4 DH Sherman Johnson: 0-3, BB, R 3B Wyatt Peifer: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB SS Mikey Ryan: 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI C Vincent DeCarlo: 0-2 -- Drew Lanphere: RBI LF Rett Johnson: 2-3, R, 3 RBI

LHP Luke Hemric: 3 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 2 K

RHP Ryder Garino: 4 IP, BB, 6 K (W, 1-0)

RHP Aiden Kitchings: 0.2 IP, H, R, BB, K

RHP Sam Harris: 0.1 IP

RHP Danny Heintz: IP, 2 K

How NC State got the job done

After the high emotion of Tuesday's win over Coastal Carolina, the Wolfpack found itself in more of a low-scoring battle against the Royals, not all that dissimilar to the Princeton loss. The home team had very little offensive success in the first six innings, as Queens starting pitcher Adrian Quezada grinded through 6.2 innings, but was pulled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Once Quezada left the fray, NC State made its move. The Wolfpack held a slim one-run advantage until shortstop Mikey Ryan smashed his fourth home run of the season. That ended Quezada's outing and unfortunately for the Queens starter, he was tagged with five earned runs as the Wolfpack added three more runs in the seventh to push the lead to 6-1.

Some insurance provided by Mikey Ryan! pic.twitter.com/wVNJZqmkUN — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2026

McHugh continued his torrid hitting stretch and hit the first triple of his career, driving in a pair of runs in the seventh. He pushed his season RBI total to 21, the most of any member of the NC State roster. With a five-run lead in place, the Pack was still relatively safe as the Royals started to string some hits together late.

While Hemric wasn't perfect at the start, he made it through three innings with just the one run allowed. However, Garino excelled in four innings of work, tallying six strikeouts in his extended relief outing. Kitchings was the member of the bullpen who struggled the most during his outing, allowing a run during his appearance. Harris inherited a pair of baserunners with two outs, but

