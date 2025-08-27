True Freshman WR Turning Heads in NC State Fall Camp
Contribution can come from anyone, especially in college football. Doesn’t matter the class, as long as you have talent, you’ll play. For NC State this upcoming season, there was a void left in the wide receiver room in the offseason when KC Concepcion decided to pack his bags and go to Texas A&M.
The Wolfpack didn’t reload with any transfers from the portal; the only two additions were two recruits in this most recent recruiting class, and one of them received raving reviews from CJ Bailey.
Connection with QB1
Teddy Hoffman has a Florida background like Bailey. The wideout from Atlantic High School is looking to make an impact this season, primarily in the slot position, and so far in camp. It looks like he can.
“They have all been really great,” Bailey said. “A guy that I expected to show me what he had was Teddy, Teddy Hoffman. He’s a really good player, a freshman. He came from Florida as well, and he’s an amazing player.”
A connection between a quarterback and receivers is sacred. It takes a lot of time to understand what each player prefers. Maybe Bailey likes to throw a route on a certain timing, but Hoffman doesn’t like running a route that fast or slow. It’s all a puzzle, and in the offseason, the puzzle is solved.
Bailey and Hoffman found their connection this past offseason in Florida.
“It really started once I came to NC State, but we knew each other mutually," Hoffman said. When we were home, we would just run routes, hang out, go out to Miami, and just have fun.”
A connection won’t mean much if Hoffman doesn't see the field. Right now, the Wolfpack have the same core offense returning from a season ago in wideouts like Justin Joly, Wesley Grimes, Noah Rogers and Keenan Jackson.
Outlook for 2025 season
It may be hard for Hoffman to see reliable targets and playing time throughout the season. A realistic prediction for him is around 20 catches for 200 yards. It’s hard to hit a college program and immediately find production as a freshman. Bailey wasn't even supposed to start last season.
Injuries and opportunities arise at any moment, and Bailey stepped up when his number was called. If injuries do happen for the Wolfpack, Hoffman will be ready when his number is called.
If anything, he can rely on his connection with Bailey.
"I think it's really important because he can trust you on and off the field," Hoffman said on the importance of having a relationship with Bailey. "Knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. So it means a lot for sure."
