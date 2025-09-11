Game Day Preview: NC State vs Wake Forest
One of college football's oldest rivalries returns for another chapter Thursday night, as NC State hits the road for the first time to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem in the 119th iteration of the Wolfpack and Demon Deacon rivalry.
Both programs enter the game riding 2-0 starts to the 2025 season, with the Wolfpack outlasting East Carolina and Virginia in one-score games, while Wake Forest escaped Kennesaw State and blew out Western Carolina. The rivalry will look a little different on the sidelines with first-year head coach Jake Dickert running the Wake Forest program after longtime coach Dave Clawson retired after the 2024 season.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we preview the Thursday night matchup, providing stat projections, bold predictions and any info you might need before the game.
Watch the Episode here
After a long journey including injuries and transfers, Yousef Mugharbil made his first start at right guard for the Wolfpack against Virginia last week. The one-time elite recruit worked his way back after a horrific car accident several years ago and earned the job.
After his debut, Mugharbil spoke to the media on Monday about his journey as well as the team's outlook moving forward.
On what it felt like to make his first start with NC State
- Mugharbil: "It was awesome. I was very excited. It's been a long time coming, so it was just good to get out there with my guys and play some football."
On his changing perspective after lengthy road back from injury
- "After what I've been through in college football and what everyone goes through when they're playing college football, the challenges that hurt you in life that will happen because that's what life's about, it's going to make it a whole lot easier to get through that. Just remember what you did to get through what you had."
On earning playing time with the Wolfpack
- Mugharbil: "It's been awesome. I was a walk-on when I first got here. I was an ineligible player because I had transferred twice in a year. That's no longer the rule ... Earning a scholarship as a guy who's not on one at any moment, that's a dream come true for everybody. That's a goal for pretty much every walk-on ... I feel very blessed that I was able to do that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.