Hammond Visit Marks Critical Portal Moment for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State head coach Justin Gainey is hard at work in his first offseason leading the program, trying to assemble a coaching staff while also reeling in some of his first players in the transfer portal. With seven members of the 2025-26 roster already in the portal and many seniors gone, the Wolfpack needs a complete roster rebuild. A key visit could be the first domino to fall.

Gainey and the Pack are set to host standout Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond for a visit over the weekend, according to multiple reports. Hammond always made sense for Gainey, given his connection to former NC State and current Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek and the program's need for guard depth. Securing the All-WCC guard would make for a huge victory early in Gainey's tenure.

Why is Hammond a good fit?

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Hammond is a classic example of patience and development. After making 19 appearances and earning two starts as a freshman, he chose to redshirt his second season, waiting his turn to star for the Broncos. After averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his redshirt sophomore season, he emerged as a potential target in the portal for the Wolfpack.

His willingness to wait a year to earn his shot likely appeals to Gainey , who wants to find "high-character" athletes to fill his roster. As for his basketball appeal, that's obvious, but Sendek's reviews of Hammond seem to be enough to have the Wolfpack incredibly interested. If that weren't the case, he wouldn't be visiting the program on April 11 and 12, per a report from Jon Rothstein.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There's always risk with a mid-major to high-major move, but Hammond possesses the ingredients to have success in the ACC as a combo guard. At 6-foot-4, he could operate as a lead guard or off-ball guard from a size perspective, while also being able to knock down shots at a fairly consistent clip. He shot 39.3% from 3-point range with the Broncos.

Hammond also proved he could compete at a high level against top-level competition. In the WCC Tournament Final, he scored 24 points against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, shooting 9-of-16 from the field. He scored 20-plus in non-conference games against Minnesota and Arizona State, both Power Conference programs. His NCAA Tournament performance against Kentucky wasn't impressive, but he still made an impact on the game with his gravity, defense and athleticism.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) walks onto the court before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images