GREENSBORO, N.C. — When asked about the performance of Quadir Copeland through the first 13 games of his NC State career, Will Wade used one of his trademark one-liners to describe the dynamic guard. Sometimes, Wade refuses to share what he really wants to say because it might be profanity-laced or simply not the right time to say it. He didn't hesitate on Sunday.

"This is somewhat clean... He's like a cockroach," Wade said. "He's hard to kill. Every time you write him off... He just comes back... He's got an unbelievable level of persistence to him."

Copeland helped NC State secure its first win of the 2025-26 season over a power conference opponent with one of his best performances yet. In the 76-62 win over Ole Miss in the Greensboro Challenge, the McNeese transfer tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to just two turnovers.

Throughout the first two months of the season, Copeland brought a much-needed edge to the Wolfpack through his fierce play style and, in Wade's own words, refusal to die or go away. While coaching him can be difficult at times for Wade, he is very glad Copeland came along for the ride in Raleigh after they spent a year together at McNeese.

Feeding to be fed

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) consoles guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When watching Copeland, you see a player with aggression and energy that might not be the trademark of a true point guard. However, his mindset and decision-making are those of a true distributor. In fact, he feeds off the success of others and turns that into his own excuse to attack with unrelenting force.

"I feel like that's what the guys try to do, just try to make the game easier for me, letting me be a big point guard," Copeland said. "It's made my game skyrocket. Without them... the things I can do wouldn't be happening."

He's still got the hot hand. pic.twitter.com/t9BeIGNYBV — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) December 21, 2025

One of the biggest recipients of Copeland's pass-first approach is sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil. In the last two games, McNeil made 17 shots from 3-point range, adding six more in Sunday's win over the Rebels. Like many of the other members of the Wolfpack, the sophomore has the ultimate trust in Copeland and feeds off his energy and passing ability.

"He brings us closer together," McNeil said of his teammate. "(Copeland's) energy is something you want to bring on a daily basis... He always shares, he always brings energy and he always keeps us focused."

A pleasant surprise

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle with head coach Will Wade during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The shared history between Wade and Copeland helped the team's learning process of the systems Wade and his staff brought from McNeese State. The guard trusted his coach when he entered the transfer portal and didn't want to play for anyone else. For Wade, he knew Copeland would have a role in Raleigh, but didn't know exactly what it would be.

"He's been better and more than I could have ever thought when we brought him," Wade said. "Quite frankly, he's playing a role that I didn't envision when we brought him with us from McNeese and you could argue that's part of the reason we've struggled, because he's playing a huge role, but that wasn't what I envisioned. But, give him credit."

Copeland always had the athleticism. He always had the edge, something he credited to his upbringing in Philadelphia after the win over the Rebels. What he lacked was the opportunity to play the way he has with NC State. There was always a leash, reining him in when he started to get off the rails at times in his previous stops. While there is still a line, Wade has let him cross it at times when he feels it's productive.

His emphatic slam dunk to push NC State's lead back to 18 after Ole Miss started to improve offensively in the second half was a perfect example of the energy he can bring. Wade's defense being predicated on pressure helps Copeland thrive. It allows him to express himself in a way only he can on the basketball court.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) looks down during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"I just think I'm just a product of my environment, and I just bring it to the court every time," Copeland said. "I just try to pick up my teammates and get them with the same fire as me and I feel like once we get rolling and we're all together, we're hard to stop."

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.