Healthy Third Base Competition Underway at NC State

RALEIGH — One way to describe the NC State baseball roster after eight games in the 2026 season would be that it is an embarassment of riches. Head coach Elliott Avent and his staff find themselves grappling with which levers to pull and which players to send onto the field before each game throughout the 7-1 spot. Third base is perhaps the most difficult spot to decide.

Between Sherman Johnson and Wyatt Peifer, Avent and the coaches have two high-level options more than capable of manning the hot corner on a day-to-day basis. The healthy competition for starting roles forming between the two players could be critical for the depth of this NC State group, assuming both continue to play at a high level moving forward.

The battle at third

Sherman Johnson prepares for a game for NC State. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Through the first eight games of the season, Johnson got the start five times and Peifer got the start in the other three matchups. Both appeared in games that the other started and made an impact off the bench. For now, Johnson's bat looks like the differentiating factor between the two third basemen, as the JUCO transfer is hitting .500 with six RBIs. His confidence at the plate is a major part of that success.

"It's been great. I'm just out there just being who I am... Not trying to do too much... Just trusting the work I put in," Johnson said.

Peifer, a former Gold Glove winner from his days at James Madison, offers NC State a high-quality glove at third. While Johnson is a highly versatile infielder capable of playing multiple positions, Peifer's defense is some of the best the Wolfpack has to offer. That makes him valuable even on the bench, as a late substitution for defense can be game-changing when the competition ramps up later in the season.

The JMU transfer isn't far behind Johnson from an offensive standpoint, either. Peifer is hitting .462 with six hits in his 13 at-bats. He's shown quality discipline, working five walks in his limited opportunities as well. With both players performing well early, Avent and the other coaches seem content with the rotation until either Johnson or Peifer separates from the other.

As for the vibes around the clubhouse, there doesn't seem to be any issue with the current strategy. If that continues to be the case, Avent can ride the wave and enjoy tremendous production from both of his options on the corner.

"We all love each other. We all want to be around each other," Johnson said. "Even if we're not doing baseball stuff, people are down there playing cards, hanging out, just joking. It's a good squad, it's a good team and we love to be around each other."

