How Alvin Brooks III Helps NC State's Staff

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey continues to build out a coaching staff ahead of his first season as the head coach of NC State men's basketball. So far, there's been a balanced array of voices and experiences joining the Wolfpack for the 2026-27 season, even as the transfer portal and roster uncertainty swirl around the program. Gainey made two crucial hires on Thursday.

Alvin Brooks III, who most recently served as the associate head coach for Kentucky, reportedly joined the staff Thursday, coming along with Kansas State associate and interim head coach Matthew Driscoll , helping round out a robust group. Brooks brings a wealth of experience and success to the Wolfpack, both of which Gainey needs to lean on moving forward.

More on Brooks joining the Wolfpack

Mar 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew with associate head coach Alvin Brooks III in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Brooks brings loads of experience to Raleigh, with his career starting all the way back in 2004 as an assistant at Arkansas-Fort Smith, now a Division II program. He landed his first Power Conference opportunity in 2012, when he joined Bruce Weber's staff at Kansas State for four seasons. His career took off at Baylor with Scott Drew, where he helped the Bears win the 2021 National Championship.

While Gainey brought a reputation as a strong recruiter to NC State already, he'll need support in that area of the program, which Brooks will be critical for. During his time at Baylor, he made pushes to get players like V.J. Edgecombe, now a blossoming star in the NBA, and Keyonte George, another very talented guard.

Kentucky Wildcats Associate Head Coach Alvin Brooks III and assistant coach Cody Fueger call out to the team during the Kentucky Blue-White preseason event on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at the Memorial Coliseum. | Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brooks spent two seasons at Kentucky with Mark Pope, assisting in the development of key members of the team like Andrew Carr, Ansley Almonor and Trent Noah, who all helped the Wildcats reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In his two seasons with the program, Kentucky went 46-26, reaching the Sweet 16 in his first season and the Round of 32 in his second.

Adding another experienced SEC voice will help Gainey in a few areas. For one, Brooks might have existing relationships with many transfers from that conference, so the Wolfpack could be gaining some ground on other teams for potential options out of the portal with the addition of Brooks and former Georgia assistant Anthony Goins .

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gainey wanted several different voices on his staff and now has them. Riley Collins, who joined Gainey in the move from Tennessee, will be important on the player development side of things. Goins and Driscoll should manage the offense after successful tenures doing that before, while Brooks will play a major hand in the recruiting aspect with Gainey.

NC State is quietly putting together a very impressive first staff.