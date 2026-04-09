Anthony Goins Could Give NC State Inside Track on Transfer Targets

RALEIGH — Transfer portal season is rocking and rolling across the country, with over a thousand players already in the portal looking for new homes. NC State is in the midst of a roster overhaul with first-year head coach Justin Gainey taking over the program after the surprise exit of Will Wade after just one season.

Gainey reportedly hired Anthony Goins away from Georgia for one of the Wolfpack's assistant coaching spots, bringing in another voice from the SEC to help run the offense in Raleigh. However, there could be other reasons that adding Goins will benefit the Pack right away, particularly in the transfer portal, as two former Bulldogs are actively looking for new homes.

Somto Cyril and Jeremiah Wilkinson to the Wolfpack?

Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

NC State needs bodies in a hurry, especially as more and more players enter the transfer portal from within the program, leaving Gainey to pick up the pieces. Two key members of Goins' former program -- Jeremiah Wilkinson and Somto Cyril -- entered the portal themselves, looking for new roles and better financial opportunities elsewhere after strong years with the Bulldogs.

Cyril stands 6-foot-11, making him one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market because of his size alone. As a sophomore, the center averaged 9.3 points, 5,4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. With Gainey's style of play built around defense and toughness, a true rim protector like Cyril would certainly give the Wolfpack a serious edge on that end of the floor right away.

Georgia assistant coach Anthony Goins during Georgia’s game against Buffalo in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) | Photo by Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

The Wolfpack could try to use Goins to make some progress with Cyril if they decide it's worth a shot, even as other programs have already approached the big man in the early days of the portal process. Reuniting with his former assistant, who helped him double his scoring production in two seasons, might appeal to the big man, however.

Wilkinson was another highly productive player for the Bulldogs in the 2025-26 season. With star shooting guard Paul McNeil in the transfer portal now and unsure about a return to Raleigh, the Wolfpack needs scoring production on its new roster. Wilkinson averaged 17.4 points while shooting 35.7% from deep for the Bulldogs, so he would immediately fill a major part of the void left by outgoing players like McNeil and Matt Able .

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images