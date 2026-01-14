How NC State Might Align Its Offensive Line in 2026

With three starters leaving the program for different reasons after the 2025 season, NC State needed to remake its offensive line. With star quarterback CJ Bailey on board and set to return for his junior season in Raleigh, that group immediately became a major point of emphasis when the transfer portal opened in the first week of January.

Losing players like Jacarrius Peak at left tackle, Jalen Grant at center and Anthony Carter Jr. at left guard meant the Pack would be without extensive experience and trust in an area that ended up being a strength during the 8-5 run over the last season.

The Pack got to work with the rebuild, retaining interior lineman Spike Sowells after a solid freshman season and bringing back strong right tackle Teague Andersen. Then it turned its gaze to the transfer portal, adding ECU standout tackle Jimarion McCrimon and Texas interior lineman Daniel Cruz to the mix.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down how offensive line coach Garett Tujague and head coach Dave Doeren might deploy the five potential starters for the offensive line by the time the Wolfpack kicks off the season in Brazil in August.

Watch the episode here

What McCrimon brings to the Wolfpack

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

In his two years of significant experience with ECU, McCrimon played both of the tackle spots. His efforts on the left side in 2025 were recognized by voters for the American Conference, but his grades were better during the 2024 season when he played right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well in terms of flexibility for NC State when it comes to time to pick one for the new lineman.

At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. While he graded out stronger from the right side, he allowed more true passing set pressures in 2024. Still, McCrimon will be a strong option opposite Teague Andersen, no matter where NC State opts to deploy him.

McCrimon arrived in Raleigh expected to live up to the standard set by Anthony Belton and Jacarrius Peak, two stalwart players at left tackle over the last few seasons with the Wolfpack. Should he play to the level that earned him All-Conference honors with the Pirates, there shouldn't be a significant dropoff in pass protection for the Wolfpack.

