How NC State Prepared Its Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

RALEIGH — While NC State has turned the page and moved on with preparations for the 2026 season, a few members of the 2025 roster are still in the midst of the pre-draft process for the NFL Draft at the end of April. Three members of the team have a realistic shot of hearing their name called at some point during the weekend, partially because of the development they showed in Raleigh.

Most of the draft class participated in NC State's , showcasing their physical traits to representatives from every NFL organization. It marked the last real workout opportunity for the Wolfpack's class and three members of the team likely solidified a chance to be picked after the first day of the draft. How did these three players get developed by the NC State staff during their time in Raleigh?

Justin Joly's development

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Joly began his career at UConn, where he played a pair of seasons and showed flashes of greatness, but never tapped into the true level of potential he showed. He burst onto the scene when he decided to transfer to NC State, as the Wolfpack took advantage of his size and turned him into an elite pass catcher at the position.

One of the major concerns with Joly is his ability to block, but the tight end made serious strides during his senior season with the Pack under position coach Gavin Locklear . NC State's tight end room quietly became one of the best blocking groups in the country, with Joly playing a smaller part in that rise as he improved as a run-blocker. That area of development and his willingness to get better should help his stock.

Cian Slone's development

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Slone did himself the most favors during the pre-draft process over the last two months, especially when he exploded onto the scene at Pro Day as the Wolfpack's surprise star . The linebacker is on the older side when it comes to draft prospects, having spent a few seasons at the JUCO level before landing at Utah State.

The biggest thing NC State offered Slone was an opportunity to prove himself against Power Conference competition. Once he was thrown into the fire against the best of the best in the ACC, he showed just how talented he was as an edge rusher, saving the program's defense in that area. The game tape and Pro Day workout speak for themselves and should help Slone get on a roster.

Brandon Cleveland's development

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Every team always needs size for the interior defensive line spots, and Cleveland certainly offers plenty of size, which he cultivated over four years at NC State. At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, Cleveland is an incredibly strong player who improved his endurance and mobility each year he spent with the Wolfpack.

By his senior season with the program, he showed an ability to wreck game plans by shutting off run plays up the middle, something he learned over time. He also got the opportunity to show his talent in a different scheme and didn't miss a beat, which NFL organizations will appreciate when watching his game tape between his junior and senior seasons.