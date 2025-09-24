Wolfpack Position Coach Praises His Tight End Group
RALEIGH — Gavin Locklear began his career with the Wolfpack as a wide receiver from 2015 to 2017. Despite finishing with just 107 receiving yards as a player, Locklear made a large enough impression on the staff that he earned a volunteer assistant position in 2018.
Over the past seven years, Locklear served in a variety of roles before ascending to the role of tight ends coach for the Pack. Now, the veteran member of the Pack is tasked with leading one of the team's strongest position groups, led by seniors Justin Joly and Cody Hardy. The group has embraced Locklear's coaching and appears to be one of the tightest on the roster.
Locklear spoke about the success of his tight ends and their chemistry early in the season following Tuesday's practice session.
Watch Locklear's press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Locklear's availability:
On how much pride he takes in his group's ability to run block
- Locklear: "A ton. That's one of the things you've got to be able to do as an offense is run the football. And it takes the O-line, it takes the receivers, it takes the quarterback running his fake out every time. It takes the tight end block. It takes us all, and we all have to be really extremely proud in our jobs. And those guys take a great deal of pride in what they do in the running game."
On becoming a full-time assistant after serving in part-time roles for the last few seasons
- Locklear: "It's been awesome. And it's not my first year in the game, you know, and I've always looked at it as if I was in this chair, even when I wasn't. And I think that's one of the things that always helped me prepare for when that opportunity came."
- "Because if you're in this profession, you have aspirations of climbing the ladder and becoming a full-time position coach, and some guys want to be coordinators and head coaches, and I firmly believe that you're never going to get to that role if you are always just believing you're in a certain role, right?"
On Justin Joly's development at the position
- Locklear: "I love the kid, super competitive kid, and it's been awesome to be able to coach him. It's been, it's awesome to coach this kid. It's awesome to coach this group in general."
