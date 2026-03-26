The Surprise Star of NC State Pro Day

RALEIGH — Cian Slone didn't have the most orthodox college football career, but it might not matter. After two seasons at the junior college level followed by two at Utah State, Slone finally made his way into Power Conference football at NC State. There was immediate confidence in his ability to fill a void at outside linebacker for the Wolfpack, but it slowly turned into something more than that.

He quietly worked his way onto NFL draft boards, something no one but Slone himself believed was possible early in his college football journey. At the Wolfpack Pro Day on Wednesday, that process reached another level, as the talented linebacker thrived in his physical testing and in a few different drills, all in front of representatives from all 32 NFL franchises.

Slone's Pro Day avaliability

Slone's rise

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When Slone arrived in Raleigh, he quietly worked his way into a more vocal leadership role alongside fellow Mountain West Conference transfer Sabastian Harsh. That duo formed an important tandem in a massively improved pass rush for the Wolfpack, but Slone showed his value far beyond just that aspect of his role. That versatility is what's helping him get on draft boards.

"I feel like I have a ton of position flexibility with me being that outside linebacker and me playing that in multiple different schemes," Slone said. "Obviously, they hit on my effort a lot, which is something I'm really proud of because it's something I can control. I'm just excited to see what these next couple of weeks have in store for me."

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) tackles Memphis Tigers running back Frank Peasant (22) in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Slone finished the 2025 season with 61 total tackles, including 24 solo takedowns, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He recovered a fumble in the Notre Dame loss . His signature moment for the Wolfpack came in the second game against Virginia. Slone found himself covering Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor in the end zone and intercepted quarterback Chandler Morris to secure the win for the Pack. His lone year with the Pack proved to be crucial in his development.

"Coming from Utah State, I loved the school, the staff and everything over there, but I thought it was the best interest for me to transfer here," Slone said. "The spot that I played here last year was that outside linebacker role, which you see a lot in the NFL... Just to kind of put that on tape and compete against the best was a great opportunity."

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State works against American offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) of Miami during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

His efforts earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he joined tight end Justin Joly as the lone representatives for the Wolfpack. While Joly parlayed his Senior Bowl appearance into an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, Slone never got the call for the event in Indianapolis, changing his approach to the pre-draft process.

He focused heavily on his preparation for the physical testing. It paid off during Tuesday's workout, as Slone had the highest vertical leap on the roster (35.5 inches), a strong broad jump distance (10-foot-1), 23 bench press reps and an unofficial 4.60-second 40-yard dash. He also used a current professional who happened to be one of the best linebackers in Wolfpack history as a role model from afar, as Payton Wilson worked out all offseason around the NC State facility.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), linebacker Cian Slone (8) during the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"He trains here during the offseason and I've seen him a couple of times out here," Slone said. "He's just a guy you want to model your game after. Physicality, speed, everything he's done for the game, it's really inspiring."

Slone hopes he can be the next in a long line of NC State linebackers to thrive at the professional level, even if his path wasn't the most linear.