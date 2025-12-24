How NC State's Defense Graded Out in the Gasparilla Bowl

RALEIGH — After a rough patch through the middle of the season, NC State's defense experienced a massive turnaround in the final three games, including the Wolfpack's 31-7 win in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl over the Memphis Tigers.

Led by stalwart linebacker Caden Fordham, the Wolfpack held the Tigers scoreless in three quarters of the game and never felt threatened by dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis, who completed just 14 passes for 106 yards and ran for 51 yards. NC State even forced two turnovers in the win, which was an area that was problematic for the Pack throughout the regular season.

Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite.

How PFF evaluated NC State's defensive performance

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) receives the MVP trophy after beating Memphis Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The linebackers

Senior JACK linebacker Tra Thomas - 75.3

Senior middle linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. - 71.3

Senior middle linebacker Caden Fordham - 62.2

Senior JACK linebacker Cian Slone - 60.3

Despite finishing with a lower PFF grade than the rest of the group, Fordham played one of his best games as a member of the Wolfpack, earning the Gasparilla Bowl's Most Valuable Player title for his performance. The senior finished with 13 total tackles and an interception.

Thomas and Slone both helped with the pass rush effort, as the former recorded a sack while Slone added half of a tackle for loss and three solo tackles. Soares' 71.3 overall grade was his first over 70 since the win over Campbell.

The secondary

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Senior cornerback Devon Marshall - 82.4

Sophomore cornerback Brian Nelson II - 74.1

Freshman nickel Caden Gordon - 69.7

Junior nickel Jackson Vick - 67.6

Freshman safety Tristan Teasdell - 63.9

Redshirt freshman safety Asaad Brown Jr. - 63.5

Marshall essentially cut the field in half for the Memphis offense, as Lewis only targeted the star cornerback twice, neither of which ended with a completion. He finished with seven tackles, bumping his tackling score to 83.4. It was Marshall's third time of the season grading out above 80.

Doeren and his staff were able to get an early look at freshman nickel Caden Gordon, who played 19 snaps in the victory. While he struggled with run defense and tackling in the eyes of PFF, his coverage was strong, ending with a 74.6 grade in that category.

The defensive line

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium before the Gasparilla Bowl between NC State Wolfpack and Memphis Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Senior defensive end Sabastian Harsh - 83.2

Senior defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland - 71.6

Senior defensive tackle Chazz Wallace - 69.5

Freshman defensive tackle Josiah Victor - 65.2

Junior defensive end Joseph Adedire - 59.7

Sophomore defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley - 54.5

Redshirt freshman defensive end Chase Bond - 51.7

Senior defensive tackle Travali Price - 51.4

Harsh finished his Wolfpack career with the highest overall grade for the defense. The Wyoming transfer finished with six total pressures, two quarterback hits and four hurries in the victory. While Cleveland was sharp when on the field, he played fewer than 10 snaps in his hometown bowl game.

Adedire recorded the Wolfpack's second sack of the game, while players like Victor and Wallace were forced into prominent roles in the interior because of Cleveland's absence.

