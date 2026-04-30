Dave Doeren's Biggest Priorities for NC State After NFL Draft

RALEIGH — Dave Doeren is entering his 14th season as NC State's head coach, having just led the program to an 8-5 finish in 2025. Numerous key members of last season's roster left the team, 10 of them moving on to the NFL through the draft or signing as undrafted free agents in the hours following the ceremony.

All the moving parts left Doeren with some work to do across the roster, both from a development standpoint and from an identity standpoint. The veteran coach has been through roster turnover before and continues to adapt to the changing landscape of college football. Still, some things rose to the top of his to-do list after the draft clock ran out.

Replacing leadership in the defense

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The biggest thing the Wolfpack lost to the draft was its experience, especially on the defensive side of the field. Between Brandon Cleveland , Caden Fordham and Devon Marshall, NC State watched its leadership at all three levels of the defense walk away to start their professional careers. The team knew that was the case, as all three exhausted their eligibility, but it doesn't make the loss any more tolerable.

Doeren and his staff anticipated many of these losses and worked diligently to add experienced players out of the transfer portal. Whether pieces like edge rusher Harvey Dyson or inside linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre can step up and fill the lost production remains to be seen, but the ingredients for another solid defensive unit are there. It's on Doeren and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot to make sure they all blend.

Continuing to develop the youngsters

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

NC State had to play some of its younger players in 2025 because of a plethora of injuries throughout the season. It was a blessing and a curse for the Pack, as some games saw those players grow exponentially while others ended with major exposure and offered a measuring stick of just how far the group needed to grow up.

Doeren believes that will only help his team in 2026. That experience forged his group for the fires of ACC play and accelerated the process of getting over growing pains. Doeren's job security and reputation as a program builder and talent developer mean he can always go that route. However, the expectations are higher in 2026, with star quarterback CJ Bailey back in the mix. The leaps are needed.

Get over the hump

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When Doeren walks away, which won't be anytime soon, according to the coach himself, he will already leave Raleigh as the most successful coach in program history record-wise, while also establishing NC State as a football brand consistently. However, two things still elude the veteran leader: a 10-win season and an ACC title.

While the ACC title might be difficult to attain with some of the powers in the league, 10 wins isn't out of the question in 2026. Doeren has been close, securing nine wins four different times, but that number still eludes him. The pieces to the puzzle are there, as is a potentially favorable schedule. It's on Doeren to get his team over the hump.