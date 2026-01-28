How Quadir Copeland Handled His Syracuse Reunion

RALEIGH — Quadir Copeland brings an edge to every game for NC State, but the buildup to Tuesday's matchup against Syracuse felt different. The talented guard would face off with a school he started his collegiate career with and a team he left to pursue a larger role, particularly as a more traditional point guard rather than wing distributor.

It was not unfair to expect a bit more zeal and fire for Copeland against the Orange. However, he controlled himself, playing his game. He turned the game into evidence of his growth, rather than sinking into a narrative that others spun for him. The Wolfpack throttled Syracuse, with Copeland being a driving force in the 88-68 win.

Controlling emotions

Copeland's growth on and off the court became a major talking point for both his current and former coaches. Will Wade, the man who brought him to McNeese State and helped him develop in both areas, revealed the ups and downs of their close relationship, including a chapter where Copeland was thrown off the team for 10 days. Adrian Autry of the Orange expressed that he was happy that his former player found a new home and the role he wanted. Copeland ignored it all.

"I think today showed my growth, to be honest, because I didn't let this game get to my head," Copeland said. "All the stuff I've been working on, my maturity, trying to let things go... I think it all showed up today in this moment. I didn't let the emotions get to me or certain things like that."

Wade and Copeland have tested each other's patience at times during their two-year relationship. The coach is a strong practitioner of tough love and brought Copeland to NC State to be his translator, helping bring other members of the program unfamiliar with Wade's style up to speed. The trust stems from the fact that Wade tested Copeland's mettle more than anyone else on the team.

"I appreciate (Wade) for that. He'll put you through the dirt to see if you'll come out and survive," Copeland said. "That's what I grew up on. He knew that. The tough love is nothing at this point. You've just got to know what it's for and just know it's love at the end of the day."

Blossoming as a player

All of that maturing and growth led to a near-flawless performance from Copeland on the court. The guard took what the defense allowed, which, according to Autry, was a lot.

"We were trying to guard him, trying to make it difficult for him and, obviously, I think he's playing at an All-Conference level right now," Autry said. "He's a lot to handle... We were trying to slow him down a little bit, but this is a talented team and he has pieces and weapons. The biggest thing that Quadir does is he gets people involved."

Copeland finished with 19 points, nine assists and four steals. He did turn the ball over four times, hence the near-flawless tag rather than a truly perfect performance, especially according to his tough-love coach.

"He was better than I expected," Wade said. "He was good. He stayed under emotional control for the most part... the four turnovers, a little sloppy with the ball... He did a great job. We talked every day and I'm very proud of him."

While Copeland has made massive improvements to his 3-point shooting since leaving Syracuse, he still doesn't represent a serious and consistent threat from the outside for opposing defenses unless he is wide open on catch-and-shoot threes. His first tendency is almost always to attack and collapse the defense, making Autry and the Orange's defensive plan to run him away from the 3-point arc even more baffling. It also allowed Copeland to do one of his favorite things.

"Finding the mismatches, that's what it was," Copeland said. "We know when it's a little guard on me or a little guard on (Darrion Williams), we can set triggers and get (Williams) the switches... We're just playing that two-man game and finding the mismatches every time. That's what basketball comes down to."

Autry was correct about one thing in particular: Copeland is playing at an All-ACC caliber for NC State. The win over the Orange was just further proof of what he can do as a player when the rest of the team is firing on all cylinders. Now, the challenge becomes finding the consistency to do it again on Saturday against Wake Forest.

