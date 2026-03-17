Projecting NC State's Starting Five in First Four Matchup

DAYTON, Ohio — NC State arrived at the UD Arena early Monday evening, ready to begin its NCAA Tournament journey in the First Four on Tuesday. The Wolfpack is set for a Maui Invitational rematch with the Texas Longhorns for the No. 11 seed in the West Region of the bracket, with No. 6 seed BYU waiting in Portland on Thursday.

For head coach Will Wade , Tuesday is the first opportunity to prove his project in Raleigh has moved in the right direction in year one. The key NC State pieces remained the same throughout most of the season and it's unlikely that Wade changes the starting five just for a First Four matchup in Dayton. Who will take the court for the Pack in the NCAA Tournament's first game?

The Starting Five for NC State

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Senior guard Quadir Copeland (11)

Senior guard Tre Holloman (5)

Sophomore guard Paul McNeil (2)

Senior forward Darrion Williams (1)

Senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22)

Outside of a brief period where senior guard Alyn Breed started in place of Holloman, this has been the starting five that willed NC State to a 20-win season under Wade. The Wolfpack typically runs through Copeland and Williams , with those two being the primary distributors and possessors of the basketball.

McNeil, Williams, Lubin and Copeland all average more than 13 points per game, giving NC State one of the more potent offensive lineups in the ACC. The other end can be more of a challenge for this group, but it's safe to say there will be far more energy and focus now that the NCAA Tournament has arrived.

How the group played in Maui

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The first matchup between NC State and Texas was a shootout in the consolation final of the Maui Invitational, with the Longhorns escaping with the 102-97 victory. Copeland, McNeil and Lubin combined for 71 points in the loss, with Copeland scoring a season-high 28 points on his own. That group was far from the problem against Texas, however.