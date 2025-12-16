How the Wolfpack Fell Just Short of a National Championship

CARY, N.C. — A miraculous comeback kept NC State’s National Championship dreams alive for a moment, but the Wolfpack’s remarkable run through the NCAA Tournament ended in heartbreak, as the Huskies hoisted the trophy after the 3-2 victory.

After the Pack tied the game in the final minutes of regulation, Washington attacked early in the first period of extra time, needing just one goal for a sudden death win. Harrison Bertos finished just in front of the NC State goal, sending a packed First Horizon Stadium crowd home disappointed in devastating fashion.

Missed opportunities prove costly

Dec 15, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack midfielder Carlos Santamaria (4) passes the ball as Washington Huskies defender Asher Hestad (5) and midfielder Osato Enabulele (21) defend in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NC State found itself with chances in the first half. The Wolfpack attacked early and often, but once again fell victim to some unbalanced officiating. The Pack was on the receiving end of eight whistles in the first half, while Washington was called for just three fouls. Even with the struggles of controlling the physicality, Hubbard’s side generated chances.

First, midfielder Justin McLean possessed the ball on the right side of Washington’s box. He sized up the chance and fired a bending shot toward the top right corner of the net, but UW goalkeeper Jadon Bowton caught a piece of the ball before it pounded the crossbar and deflected away. It was nearly a massive momentum swing, but the Pack failed to capitalize.

Dec 15, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; Washington Huskies goalkeeper Jadon Bowton (1) on the field in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Star forward Donavan Phillip also nearly broke the tie. Phillip embarked on an impressive run in the middle of a Wolfpack counterattack and slithered through the Washington box before firing a soft shot across the face of the UW goal. It skirted just beyond Bowton and rolled out of bounds, ending the NC State threat.

ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR CHANCES! ZACH RAMSEY FROM THE SAVE AND THE HUSKIES GRAB THE LEAD RIGHT BEFORE THE HALF 💥#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @UW_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/KDMjIVg2Et — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 16, 2025

Instead of a potential 2-0 advantage, NC State remained tied with the Huskies, who increased their attacking pace and pressure. Eventually, Washington took advantage of an opportunity and broke the tie with just two minutes to play in the first half. Wolfpack goalkeeper Logan Erb came out to play a ball just outside the box and tried to clear it. His clearance didn’t go far enough and Washington forward Zach Ramsey collected the ball and lofted a shot over the disorganized NC State back line right into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Dwindling hopes

JOE DALE CHECKING IN 😮‍💨 WASHINGTON ADDS THEIR SECOND!#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @UW_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/X2BQ77XNKX — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 16, 2025

The Wolfpack’s hopes of lifting a championship trophy crumbled midway through the second half, as Washington found the back of the net once again. NC State had some chances to tie the game with some set piece opportunities, but the Huskies snuffed out fire the offense began to produce.

NC State appeared to be starting a counterattack of its own at midfield, but it quickly turned from quality opportunity to disaster. Washington dispossessed the Pack and took off down the field with a 4-on-2 breakaway. The Huskies’ leading assist man, Richie Aman, ended up with the ball just in front of the goal and dumped it off to fellow midfield Joe Dale, who punched it in to put Washington up 2-0 with just under 30 minutes to play.

WE HAVE OURSELVES A GAME 🫨 Donavan Phillip with quite the acrobatic finish to put one on the board for the Wolfpack!!#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @PackMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/7ZAqL2Q0H2 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 16, 2025

However, NC State refused to go away, despite playing from behind for the first time in the NCAA Tournament. A mad scrum in front of the goal saw several shots from the Pack fired in the direction of Bowton, before Phillip took off for a bicycle kick. He made just enough contact with the ball to squeeze it in the back of the net, cutting the deficit in half with around 25 minutes to play.

The Pack lives on

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack midfielder Taig Healy (10) reacts after scoring a goal in the second half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With hopes nearly extinguished, NC State’s standout midfielder sensed it was time for a moment. With less than four minutes to play in the game, Calem Tommy and McLean stringed together some passes before McLean sent the ball in the direction of midfielder Taig Healy.

Healy put just enough finesse on his shot attempt that it dribbled by the UW back line and into the back of the net to tie the game at two goals apiece. NC State’s ramped up pressure paid dividends and ultimately kept the Wolfpack in the fight. It marked Healy’s fourth goal in as many games.

NEVER BACK DOWN, NEVER WHAT?!



TAIG HEALY EQUALIZES WITH UNDER 4 MINUTES ON THE BOARD 😱#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @PackMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/zD7WF2bZRQ — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 16, 2025

The Huskies and the Wolfpack headed to extra time, which began as a Golden Goal period for both teams. NC State had 20 minutes to score just one goal for a shot at championship glory. Ultimately, the Pack fell just short.

