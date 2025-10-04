How to Watch: NC State vs. Campbell in Week 6
RALEIGH — NC State is looking to snap a two-game skid with a Week 6 matchup against the Campbell Fighting Camels. The loss to Virginia Tech dropped the Wolfpack to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.
While many other ACC schools already played games earlier in the season against FCS competition, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack waited until later in the season for such a game. Campbell enters the game with just one win, offering NC State a much-needed opportunity to pick up a fourth win before a daunting final six games.
How to Watch
What: Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (3-2, 1-2 ACC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 2 P.M. EST
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, North Carolina)
TV: ACC Network Extra, ESPN+ (Both Streaming)
Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen (Sideline)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 388 Sirius/XM
Dave Doeren's Thoughts On Campbell
Doeren was the recipient of a lot of scrutiny throughout the week after the disappointing loss to Virginia Tech. As the program almost always does, the Wolfpack worked quickly to turn the page after being defeated in front of the home crowd.
While Doeren said most of what the team needed to work on to improve moving forward and to have success against Campbell was internal, he still provided his thoughts on what the Fighting Camels bring to the table as a competitor.
During his Monday press conference, he discussed some key aspects of the Campbell team the Wolfpack will be on the lookout for.
Doeren's Thoughts on Campbell's Offensive Players
- "Offensively, they've got a two-quarterback system. A drop-back kid (Kamden Sixkiller) and an athlete that played quarterback for them some last year, who plays receiver now, Mike Chandler," Doeren said. "There'll be a lot of times where both guys are in the game."
Thoughts on the Fighting Camels Defense
- "Their defense is a 3-4 scheme, a lot of zone coverage, and obviously they're going to move and blitz and things everybody does," Doeren said.
The Wolfpack will use the game to get some of the younger backups thrust into more prominent roles due to injuries more important reps. Expect NC State to come out ready to prove it is better than its two losses in the previous two weeks.
