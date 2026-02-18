Social Media Reacts to NC State's Blowout of North Carolina
The North Carolina State Wolfpack responded from Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Miami with one of its biggest wins of the year, knocking off in-state rival No. 16 North Carolina with an 82-58 blowout victory in the only meeting between the two schools this season.
The win was NC State's largest over North Carolina since 1962, as the Wolfpack shot nearly 50% from the floor and never trailed after an early 6-4 deficit. Four of NC State's five starters scored in double figures, and freshman Matt Able continued to shine in a bench role.
Social media was dialed into the ACC rivalry.
NC State Dominates From the Start
The rivalry hits the national stage with "major ACC seeding implications."
Wolfpack bringing the energy to start the game, courtesy of Darrion Williams.
"This matchup is super favorable for NC State. Just have to play smart basketball."
Good things tend to happen when NC State knocks down threes. It's early but ...
Darrion Williams is injured. Tre Holloman also out for now.
Injuries, Injuries, Injuries
"Might have to give the win in the UNC at NC State game to whoever still has 5 players available at the end of the game.
Guys are dropping like flies. "
"UNC and NC State rivalry hits different."
Wolfpack offense is firing on all cylinders.
UNC fans are starting to hit the panic buttton. NC State is pulling away.
"Learning NC State is clearly better than Pitt."
The Matt Able experience is in effect once again.
Darrion Williams is back in the game., wearing a new jersey.
Ven-Allen Lubin getting physical.
Death. Taxes. Quadir Copeland leading the charge. He's in double figures, and NC State continues to pull away.
NC State's AAU style
NC State would be fun in March.
Paul McNeil joins the party.
NC State keeps it going in the second half. Up 15 at the first media timeout.
Copeland on triple-double watch.
Add it to the postseason wish list.
NC State has turned this one into a blowout. It's now a 20-point game.
Looks like this will be one of the more impressive wins in rivalry history, as long as NC State hold on.
Terrance Arceneux adds on.
North Carolina fans are trying to cope with this one.
Final score: 82-58 NC State. The Wolfpack wins its only meeting with the Tar Heels this season in historic fashion. Quadir Copeland leads the way with 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Matt able with 19 points and six rebounds off the bench.
A "convincing win" by a team that "can make some noise in March."
