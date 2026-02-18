Social Media Reacts to NC State's Blowout of North Carolina

The North Carolina State Wolfpack responded from Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Miami with one of its biggest wins of the year, knocking off in-state rival No. 16 North Carolina with an 82-58 blowout victory in the only meeting between the two schools this season.

The win was NC State's largest over North Carolina since 1962, as the Wolfpack shot nearly 50% from the floor and never trailed after an early 6-4 deficit. Four of NC State's five starters scored in double figures, and freshman Matt Able continued to shine in a bench role.

Social media was dialed into the ACC rivalry.

NC State Dominates From the Start

The rivalry hits the national stage with "major ACC seeding implications."

LIVE on ESPN: #UNCvsNCSU #ACCMBB #16 North Carolina at NC State from Lenovo Center in Raleigh North Carolina — Matt Hartley Jr. (@4MEDLEN) February 18, 2026

North Carolina (16‑9, 7‑6 ACC) at NC State (15‑10, 7‑6): Tar Heels score 77.8 PPG this season, while the Wolfpack average 73.1 PPG at home. In‑state rivalry with major ACC seeding implications — tip‑off 7 PM ET. 🏀 — betPARX (@betPARX) February 18, 2026

Wolfpack bringing the energy to start the game, courtesy of Darrion Williams.

Darrion Williams gets NC State on the board as he drains a floater over Dixon.



Tremble for Carolina goes up for a huge slam and is denied by the rim as the Lenovo Center is ROCKING. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 18, 2026

"This matchup is super favorable for NC State. Just have to play smart basketball."

This matchup is super favorable for NC State. Just have to play smart basketball. — Alex (@RealSFDynasty) February 18, 2026

Good things tend to happen when NC State knocks down threes. It's early but ...

U16 timeout: NC State 12, #UNC 6



8-0 run for the Pack, who have made their last 3 shots. Darrion Williams has come to play with 7 early points, but he's down after falling hard on a Stevenson take to the basket just now. State 5-7 overall (2-3 on 3s), UNC 2-7 (0-4 on 3s). — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 18, 2026

Darrion Williams is injured. Tre Holloman also out for now.

Here’s how Darrion Williams sustained his injury. Fell from mid-air face first into the ground.



He’s now in the locker room and Tre Holloman is still on the bench. Two starters injured for NC State before the first media timeout. pic.twitter.com/FzbslDV6nu — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 18, 2026

That’s an insane amount of blood for Darrion.



In other news… quite the chant from the NC State fans. — Emory Lyda (@emorylyda41) February 18, 2026

This dude for NC State is literally bleeding out from the face and ESPN just keeps the camera on him instead of cutting to commercial — Smiles Morales ✨ {Kris} (@Kali_dream11) February 18, 2026

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

"Might have to give the win in the UNC at NC State game to whoever still has 5 players available at the end of the game.



Guys are dropping like flies. "

Might have to give the win in the UNC at NC State game to whoever still has 5 players available at the end of the game.



Guys are dropping like flies. #GoACC — Tim Donnelly (@DonnellySports) February 18, 2026

"UNC and NC State rivalry hits different."

A UNC vs NC State matchup just hits different.

Tobacco Road. No love lost. All smoke. 🏀🔥#CollegeBasketball #TobaccoRoad #RivalryWeek — Big Tio (@itsbigtio) February 18, 2026

Wolfpack offense is firing on all cylinders.

Eight minutes in, NC State is currently on pace to score more than 100 points. — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) February 18, 2026

UNC fans are starting to hit the panic buttton. NC State is pulling away.

NC State bout to run us out the gym if we don’t wake up — Sweet Jones Jr (@Fredro_812) February 18, 2026

"Learning NC State is clearly better than Pitt."

U12 timeout: NC State 22, #UNC 11



Tar Heels quickly learning NC State is a lot better than Pitt. Not getting anything in the halfcourt. Shooting 3-11 overall while State is 9-13 and has made 7 of its last 9. UNC hasn't scored in 2:36. Entry passes to High going nowhere. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 18, 2026

The Matt Able experience is in effect once again.

Matt Able is officially here. He's hit three 3-pointers to pace NC State with 9 quick points.



The freshman is coming off a 17-point effort on Saturday afternoon. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 18, 2026

Darrion Williams is back in the game., wearing a new jersey.

Darrion Williams, with stitches next to his eye, just returned to NC State's bench to raucous applause.



Good to go. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 18, 2026

Darrion Williams is back on the bench for NC State, wearing a No. 34 jersey as opposed to his normal No. 1. I guess the normal jersey must've had blood on it. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 18, 2026

Ven-Allen Lubin getting physical.

Death. Taxes. Quadir Copeland leading the charge. He's in double figures, and NC State continues to pull away.

Carolina has no answer for Quadir Copeland driving to the rim right now.



He's the first player in double figures tonight.



NC State 33, Carolina 20 — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 18, 2026

NC State's AAU style

A few thoughts on this NC State vs UNC game so far:



The Wolfpack have an insane amount of talent. Their AAU style of play and lack of toughness around the hoop to rebound prevent them from being a real threat. Also, Copeland could be so good but he’s focused on make it about… — Pat (@greissisright) February 18, 2026

NC State would be fun in March.

I really hope NC State can keep things together down the stretch this season and get into the NCAA Tournament. When they’re playing well, they are a team that can win tournament games. They’d be fun to have in March Madness. — Nick Stevens (@NickStevensHS) February 18, 2026

Paul McNeil joins the party.

Welcome to the party Paul McNeil!



38-24 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 18, 2026

NC State keeps it going in the second half. Up 15 at the first media timeout.

H2 15:29 | NC State 48, UNC 33



The Pack remains firmly in control of this one.



One of the biggest differences between the two teams is shooting. The Pack is shooting 50% from 3, while Carolina is at just 10% beyond the arc. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 18, 2026

Copeland on triple-double watch.

Triple-double watch? Quadir Copeland has 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to pace NC State's offense.



In short, he's toying with UNC's defense.



NC State 58, No. 16 UNC 40. 2H 11:27. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 18, 2026

Add it to the postseason wish list.

Please give me this nc state team in the acct when we are healthy — Prime Time Harrison (@HIburner252) February 18, 2026

NC State has turned this one into a blowout. It's now a 20-point game.

Matt Able offensive rebound and putback!



20-point ballgame in Raleigh.



62-42 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 18, 2026

Looks like this will be one of the more impressive wins in rivalry history, as long as NC State hold on.

Worst UNC losses to NC State as a ranked team:



24, in 1959

22, in 1955

15, in 1975



Tar Heels currently trail by 19 with six and a half minutes to play.



Worst loss as a ranked team to unranked NC State was by 14 points in 1998. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 18, 2026

Terrance Arceneux adds on.

Terrence Arceneaux second chance opportunity triple off a rebound from P2.



71-51 NC State — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 18, 2026

NC State is ROLLING against North Carolina 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/Z6w2mFr88V — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2026

North Carolina fans are trying to cope with this one.

You can tell NC State basketball not used to winning lol — Joran Bolton (@joranb_) February 18, 2026

Final score: 82-58 NC State. The Wolfpack wins its only meeting with the Tar Heels this season in historic fashion. Quadir Copeland leads the way with 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Matt able with 19 points and six rebounds off the bench.

A "convincing win" by a team that "can make some noise in March."

NC State with a convincing win against a shorthanded UNC. Quadir Copeland with 20 for the Wolfpack, who also got a huge lift off the bench from freshman Matt Able. Lots of weapons for a team that can make noise in March. — Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) February 18, 2026

