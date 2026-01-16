Wade Offers Update on Tre Holloman's Injury

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball completed a two-game road trip successfully, with wins over Boston College and Florida State. The Wolfpack (12-5, 3-1 ACC) was rewarded with a full week without any game action, with Georgia Tech set to arrive at the Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Pack completed its road trip without important guard play from senior Tre Holloman, who suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Virginia before the team hit the road. The program approached the injury with caution, knowing neither Florida State nor Boston College would present much of a challenge to the rest of the rotation. Things are looking up for Holloman now, according to head coach Will Wade.

Will Holloman be back in the mix?

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles with the ball guarded by Liberty Flames guard Colin Porter (0) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wade joined NC State play-by-play announcer Matt Chazanow on the "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show Thursday night, where they discussed the schedule of the team during the off week further and Wade provided some insight into Holloman's recovery process. While the team played an organized scrimmage with Division-III referees, the veteran guard worked his way back.

"Tre is back, healthy, so he practiced (Thursday), full go," Wade said. "That was good to see... Tre is back, so I do think (the bye week) helps us in that regard."

While Holloman should be able to play on Saturday against Georgia Tech, Wade indicated that center Scottie Ebube is still not quite there yet in terms of making a return to the rotation. The center had one of his best stints in limited minutes against Boston College.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Holloman was moved to the bench in favor of Alyn Breed, he remained an important part of the Wolfpack rotation before his injury. His resurgent shooting numbers made him an incredibly valuable piece, as he shot a career-best 43.5% from 3-point range before going down with the ankle issue against Virginia. Before missing the two road matchups, Holloman played in 121 consecutive games.

Before he went down, Holloman was scoring 10.2 points per game for the Pack. NC State found some more confidence deeper in the rotation during his absence, as Terrance Arceneaux had his best three-game stretch as a member of the team, and Matt Able played some of his best basketball in a Wolfpack uniform. Wade will need to find a way to plug Holloman back into the rotation without disrupting things too much. Even so, he will be a welcome sight for a surging NC State squad.

