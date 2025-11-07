Inside NC State Men's Basketball's Big Recruiting Week
While the current iteration of the NC State Wolfpack is focused on being a contender in the 2025-26 season, head coach Will Wade and his staff are alreay laying the foundations for the future of the program. Wade and general manager Andrew Slater have been hot on the recruiting trail, already adding two four-star recruits last month.
However, the Wolfpack isn't ready to be done quite yet, as the program is hosting five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. for a visit and Friday's game. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get the bullet points on the Wolfpack's big recruiting week.
Watch Here
Most of Wade's focus remains on the current season. The first-year head coach was happy with the outcome in the team's 114-66 victory over NC Central in the season opener, but has high aspirations for what the program could be. Find out what Wade had to say after the win:
On the performance of Preseason ACC Player of the Year Darrion Williams
- "I thought Darrion did a great job. One thing, we were a little jittery, but that's what you want your senior, your best player, to do is settle us in. And him hitting those two threes allowed us to settle in."
- "Darrion being able to make those shots and get us going as a senior leader, I thought that was really critical for us being able to settle into the game and have enough of a cushion where those other guys could relax and settle in and then we could get going."
On freshman guard Matt Able's Wolfpack debut
- "I thought Matt was good. One of the biggest things, he was much improved defensively tonight. I was really proud of his defensive focus, his defensive effort. He had the steal and the dunk. He was better with picking his spots to gamble and he's going to be a great player."
- "He was awesome tonight, but I think by the middle of January, he's going to be one of the best players in the country, one of the best freshmen in the country for sure. He's just going to keep getting better, so it was great for us to be able to play him extended minutes tonight. He just needs minutes."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.