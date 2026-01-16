Is NC State Still Looking for Wide Receivers?

RALEIGH — NC State already got a lot done in the transfer portal before a short dead period, but appears to still be active with more needs for the 2026 roster. One area that looked to be wrapped up was wide receiver, but the Wolfpack might have more pass catchers in mind before the portal process ends.

The program is hosting yet another wide receiver for a visit on Thursday, as Appalachian State wideout Davion Dozier will be on campus, according to a report from 247Sports. The Pack already added three wide receivers out of the transfer portal, headlined by All-MAC slot receiver Victor Snow.

More and Dozier and the wide receiver room

App State transfer WR Davion Dozier set to visit NC State on Thursday as the portal reopens, @MichaelClark247 reported this morning.



The 6-foot-4, 205-pound WR caught 20 passes for 448 yards (22.4 yards per catch) with five TDs in 2025.



Dozier's visit is somewhat surprising considering what the Wolfpack already added, but depth at receiver is preferable. Before landing with the Mountaineers at Appalachian State, Dozier played two seasons at Arkansas, but never broke out. He played just four games with the Razorbacks before taking his talents to the Sun Belt for more opportunities.

With Appalachian State, Dozier racked up 20 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns, with an average catch of 22.4 yards. The majority of his production came over the middle and as a deep shot target, as 270 of his total yards came between the numbers and on deep shots to the left side of the field, according to Pro Football Focus.

BOOTH CAM: @AppState_FB adds to its lead in the 3rd quarter on a JJ Kohl to Davion Dozier TD. With an assist from @AppFieldHockey head coach Emily Dinsmore pic.twitter.com/tGTaTPgEKG — Adam Witten (@AdamBWitten) October 6, 2025

Should he commit, Dozier joins a receiver corps that currently consists of returners Keenan Jackson and Teddy Hoffmann and incoming transfers Tyran Warren (Alcorn State), Chance Robinson (Miami, Fla.) and Snow (Buffalo). Given his combination of speed and size, Dozier would be a nice addition to the group looking to take greater advantage of CJ Bailey's downfield throwing ability.

Much of NC State's transfer portal approach has been predicated on building on the strength and development of Bailey. He took great strides as a passer in his second year with the program and opted to return for his junior season with goals of competing in the ACC. He'll have to do so with a completely new group of pass catchers for the most part. Dozier could be the latest piece of the puzzle.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There would be intense competition in the receiver group with incoming freshmen as well. Both Amiri Acker and Tyreek Copper could be contributors right away. If Dozier did choose the Wolfpack, Bailey's options would be extensive in the passing game.

