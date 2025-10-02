Isaiah Shirley Recognized as One of College Football’s Top Leaders
NC State defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley has been recognized as one of the nation’s top leaders in college football, earning a spot on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List. The award honors student-athletes who demonstrate exemplary leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
Shirley is one of 67 players nationwide nominated by their schools for the award. Since 2023, he’s served as NC State’s football representative for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, while also taking a role in community service and mentorship.
It’s not just leadership within the Wolfpack program; Shirley has made sure to make an impact in Raleigh. He volunteers as a weekly mentor for the Neighbor to Neighbor program, helping young people develop important decision-making skills. He’s also been a spokesperson at high schools, sharing his own personal journey and offering advice.
In addition, Shirley is involved with Uplifting Athletes, an organization that uses the power of sports to support individuals and families affected by rare diseases.
The selection process for the awards will take place throughout this fall. 20 semifinalists will be named on Oct. 14, followed by the announcement of three finalists on Dec. 15. The winner will be honored at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Apr. 16.
The winner will receive a $10,000 contribution to his school’s athletics scholarship fund, donated in his name by Jason Witten’s SCORE foundation. The foundation was established in 2007 by the former Dallas Cowboys tight end and his wife, Michelle. The foundation has supported children and families through mentorship programs and initiatives across Texas and Tennessee.
For Shirley, the recognition showcased his influence in the locker room and the community of Raleigh.
In the 2025 season, Shirley has logged 151 total snaps for the Wolfpack, giving him a 65.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. He’s logged three total pressures, two quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit. He’s already over halfway to reaching his total snap count from the 2024 season, in which he notched 213 snaps as a rotational defensive lineman.
Shirley’s best play of the season is no doubt his pick-six against Wake Forest in Week 3 of the college football season.
