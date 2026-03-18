Wolfpack Locker Room Processes First Four Loss

DAYTON, Ohio — Not long after Tramon Mark buried a pair of mid-range jumpers to put NC State away in the final minutes of the First Four matchup against Texas, the Wolfpack locker room was filled with a quiet disappointment. A roster cobbled together in Will Wade's first year that had high expectations, meeting some of them, felt as though it came up short. It was destined for more.

Wade , always looking for edges and additional motivation, moved from his first group in Raleigh as soon as the game ended and made that very clear to members of the media just outside the locker room. But inside the tight, brightly lit room at UD Arena, most of the team knew it was their last chance to do something special with one another. Processing that isn't easy.

Young players appreciate seniors

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NC State's starting lineup included four seniors -- Darrion Williams, Tre Holloman, Quadir Copeland and Ven-Allen Lubin -- but the Wolfpack also rostered key younger players like Matt Able and Paul McNeil. As Williams walked through the room, wiping tears from his eyes, knowing he scored 21 points in his last college game, the young ones processed their first NCAA Tournament loss.

"I feel like we had a great group of guys and I got in a brotherhood with these guys," Able said. "I love all these dudes. It's just unfortunate losing here. I think there's a lot I can learn from this in the future to become a better person and better player."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) dribbles defended by Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For sophomore Paul McNeil, the journey is far from over. The North Carolina native reached another level under Wade and the new staff after choosing to stay with the Wolfpack through the coaching change. Finding a way to take a positive from the 68-66 loss was hard for McNeil, but it was all he could do after his successful season.

"This was my first time really being in this kind of predicament," McNeil said. "It's a blessing because I get to see it. We lost, but I still get to see it, how it ended, how it goes and that's what our young guys get from the season ... We're grateful for the opportunity."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack center Scottie Ebube (12) reacts after being defeated by Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the transfer additions knew the taste of defeat in March more than the rest. Redshirt junior Terrance Arceneaux came a shot away from a national championship with Houston during the 2025 season. While his season with the Wolfpack was full of ups and downs, he felt as though the first group of older players helped lay a foundation for the future of the program under Wade.

"It was an icebreaker for everybody, the coaching staff and us," Arceneaux said. "Shout out to the seniors. They did what they were supposed to do and it's just sad that the season ended this way for them, but I feel like they did great in paving the way for the next few teams."

Saying goodbye to college basketball

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) reacts after being defeated by Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After spending his first three seasons at three different schools, most recently with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Ven-Allen Lubin found a home in Raleigh under Wade. The Wolfpack embraced Lubin and he rewarded the coaches with relentless effort and quality leadership throughout his one season with the program. The way it all ended stung a little more for a player who learned to make NC State his home.

"Just Disbelief in how this game ended and how this season just ended," Lubin said. "We wish that it would've been different... It's just really hard to see ourselves going out like this, knowing that this is going to be our last time playing with this group of players and group of men."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) dribbles defended by NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As the younger players indicated, Lubin was one of those core pieces for Wade's first team at NC State and provided the coach with a blueprint for the type of player he'll look for moving forward. It was hard for the senior forward to talk about his impact on the program just minutes after his college career ended, but he was proud of what he and the other seniors accomplished nonetheless.

"I believe that the conversations that we had, the situations that we put ourselves through this whole season and the things that we even dealt with in the summer, we grew a lot," he said. "We knew coming into the season how important this was, knowing this was going to be our last time. We just wanted to make sure that we passed our message on to the younger guys who still have eligibility."